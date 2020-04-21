Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market, Segment By Top Manufacturers, Marketing Channel, Global Regions And Forecast Research 2020-2025

This report focuses on the global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Electronic contract manufacturing services is a form of outsourcing that provides wide range of core manufacturing capabilities. Electronic contract manufacturing services providing companies are basically manufacturers that contracts with the organizations to manufacture electronic products on behalf of them. In contract manufacturing business, the hiring firm approaches the electronic contract manufacturers with design and specification requirements. The contract manufactures would quote material costs, tooling, labor, and other processes according to the companies design and specification requirements.

The key drivers for the growth of electronics contract manufacturing services market includes economies of scale, advanced skills and focus on core competencies. Contract companies take multiple contracts from multiple customers. Servicing multiple customers at the same time helps them to procure large quantity of raw materials at lower prices. Furthermore, companies can take advantages of the skills possessed by the contract manufacturers that the hirer companies do not have, to manufacture the electronic goods. Contract manufacturing also helps expansion of businesses in new markets. Despite several advantages of contract manufacturing there are certain major challenges faced by the hirer organization. This challenges include intellectual property loss, quality concerns and lack of control over production. While entering into contract, a company reveals their formulas or technologies to the contract manufacturers that can lead to loss of pivotal information. Moreover the company has to rely on contract manufacturer’s suppliers for quality raw materials as well as the company lose their significant control over their product.

In 2017, the global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn)

Flextronics International Ltd.

Jabil Circuit

Celestica

Sanmina-SCI

New Kinpo Group

Plexus

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology

Venture

Benchmark Electronics

Elcoteq

Universal Scientific Industrial Co Ltd.

SIIX

Zollner Elektronik

Beyonics Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PCB Assembly Manufacturers

System Assembly Manufacturers

Design and Build Manufacturers

Market segment by Application, split into

Electronics Components

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Computers & Peripherals

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 PCB Assembly Manufacturers

1.4.3 System Assembly Manufacturers

1.4.4 Design and Build Manufacturers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Electronics Components

1.5.3 Consumer Electronics

1.5.4 Industrial Electronics

1.5.5 Computers & Peripherals

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market Size

2.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

Continued….

