Enterprise External Storage Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2026Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp

Complete study of the global Enterprise External Storage market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Enterprise External Storage industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Enterprise External Storage production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Enterprise External Storage market include _., Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp, IBM, Hitach, Huawei, New H3C, Toshiba, Pure Storage, Macrosan

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Enterprise External Storage industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Enterprise External Storage manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Enterprise External Storage industry.

Global Enterprise External Storage Market Segment By Type:

, All Flash Array(AFA), Hybrid Flash Array(HFA) Market Segment by

Global Enterprise External Storage Market Segment By Application:

, SME, Large Enterprise

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Enterprise External Storage industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Enterprise External Storage Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 All Flash Array(AFA)

1.3.3 Hybrid Flash Array(HFA)

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 SME

1.4.3 Large Enterprise

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Enterprise External Storage Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Enterprise External Storage Industry

1.6.1.1 Enterprise External Storage Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Enterprise External Storage Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Enterprise External Storage Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Enterprise External Storage Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Enterprise External Storage Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Enterprise External Storage Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Enterprise External Storage Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Enterprise External Storage Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Enterprise External Storage Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Enterprise External Storage Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Enterprise External Storage Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Enterprise External Storage Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Enterprise External Storage Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Enterprise External Storage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Enterprise External Storage as of 2019)

3.4 Global Enterprise External Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Enterprise External Storage Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Enterprise External Storage Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Enterprise External Storage Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Enterprise External Storage Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Enterprise External Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Enterprise External Storage Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Enterprise External Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Enterprise External Storage Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Enterprise External Storage Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Enterprise External Storage Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Enterprise External Storage Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Enterprise External Storage Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Enterprise External Storage Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Enterprise External Storage Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Enterprise External Storage Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Enterprise External Storage Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Enterprise External Storage Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Enterprise External Storage Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Enterprise External Storage Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Enterprise External Storage Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Enterprise External Storage Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Enterprise External Storage Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Enterprise External Storage Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Taiwan

6.8.1 Taiwan Enterprise External Storage Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Taiwan Enterprise External Storage Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Taiwan

6.8.4 Taiwan Enterprise External Storage Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Enterprise External Storage Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Enterprise External Storage Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Dell EMC

8.1.1 Dell EMC Corporation Information

8.1.2 Dell EMC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Dell EMC Enterprise External Storage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Enterprise External Storage Products and Services

8.1.5 Dell EMC SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Dell EMC Recent Developments

8.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

8.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Corporation Information

8.2.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Enterprise External Storage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Enterprise External Storage Products and Services

8.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Developments

8.3 NetApp

8.3.1 NetApp Corporation Information

8.3.2 NetApp Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 NetApp Enterprise External Storage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Enterprise External Storage Products and Services

8.3.5 NetApp SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 NetApp Recent Developments

8.4 IBM

8.4.1 IBM Corporation Information

8.4.2 IBM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 IBM Enterprise External Storage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Enterprise External Storage Products and Services

8.4.5 IBM SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 IBM Recent Developments

8.5 Hitach

8.5.1 Hitach Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hitach Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Hitach Enterprise External Storage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Enterprise External Storage Products and Services

8.5.5 Hitach SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Hitach Recent Developments

8.6 Huawei

8.6.1 Huawei Corporation Information

8.6.2 Huawei Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Huawei Enterprise External Storage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Enterprise External Storage Products and Services

8.6.5 Huawei SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Huawei Recent Developments

8.7 New H3C

8.7.1 New H3C Corporation Information

8.7.2 New H3C Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 New H3C Enterprise External Storage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Enterprise External Storage Products and Services

8.7.5 New H3C SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 New H3C Recent Developments

8.8 Toshiba

8.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.8.2 Toshiba Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Toshiba Enterprise External Storage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Enterprise External Storage Products and Services

8.8.5 Toshiba SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

8.9 Pure Storage

8.9.1 Pure Storage Corporation Information

8.9.2 Pure Storage Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Pure Storage Enterprise External Storage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Enterprise External Storage Products and Services

8.9.5 Pure Storage SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Pure Storage Recent Developments

8.10 Macrosan

8.10.1 Macrosan Corporation Information

8.10.2 Macrosan Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Macrosan Enterprise External Storage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Enterprise External Storage Products and Services

8.10.5 Macrosan SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Macrosan Recent Developments 9 Enterprise External Storage Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Enterprise External Storage Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Enterprise External Storage Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan 10 Enterprise External Storage Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Enterprise External Storage Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Enterprise External Storage Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Enterprise External Storage Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Enterprise External Storage Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Enterprise External Storage Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Enterprise External Storage Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Enterprise External Storage Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Enterprise External Storage Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Enterprise External Storage Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Enterprise External Storage Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Enterprise External Storage Sales Channels

11.2.2 Enterprise External Storage Distributors

11.3 Enterprise External Storage Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

