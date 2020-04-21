Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market Economic Forecasting By 2027 | Box, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Dropbox, Inc, Egnyte, Inc., Google,Inc.

Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) solution allows individuals and organizations to share and synchronize various kinds of files across and out of the organization and allowing access to individuals, organizations and customers. North America, being a technologically advanced region along with high number of small and large enterprises is driving the enterprise file sharing and synchronization market.

Europe is the second largest adopter of EFSS solutions, while APAC region with growing numbers of various organizations and increasing technological trends lags behind the above two regions. Dropbox, Microsoft, Google and Box and Citrix are among the major players operating in enterprise file sharing and synchronization market.

Leading Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market Players:

Box, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. Dropbox, Inc Egnyte, Inc. Google,Inc. Microsoft Corporation SugarSync, Inc. Syncplicity LLC VMware, Inc.

Market Insights

Cloud deployment model expected to continue its dominance in the enterprise file sharing and synchronization market

Currently, almost 61% of the EFSS deployments are on cloud. Cloud models are most preferred by smaller and large organizations to store, manage and share efficiently the critical and sensitive files. Larger organizations also prefer cloud deployment models for their mission critical data. Lesser investments and easy integration with the systems have made the adoption of cloud deployment model more attractive among the organizations. Hence, cloud deployment model is expected to drive the growth of enterprise file sharing and synchronization market in the forecast period.

Need to improve mobility and secured mobile service to access data would serve as an opportunity for various industries to adopt EFSS solutions

Concerns regarding the privacy and security of data have been the biggest challenging factor for the growth of enterprise file sharing and synchronization market globally. Companies with mission critical data have preferred the traditional on-premise file sharing systems to manage their data. Enhanced data protection for such mission critical and sensitive data would be a differentiating factor for EFSS vendors. The hybrid and private cloud deployment models have emerged to fulfill such needs of organizations. This differentiation would serve as a huge opportunity for large organizations to adopt EFSS solutions and further strengthen the enterprise file sharing and synchronization market.

