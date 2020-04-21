ePharmacy Market Outlook to 2025 | Leading Key Players Walgreen, CVS Health, Wal-Mart Stores, OptumRx, The Kroger, Giant Eagle

Electronic pharmacy or internet pharmacy, commonly called as ePharmacy, is a method of enabling the online purchase of medicines. It offers the convenience to its customers in purchasing and delivering products, providing valuable information on the prescribed drugs, and offers transparency in prices. The ePharmacy market helps in governing policies on the treatment and delivering proper & safe prescription drugs.

Some of the key players of ePharmacy Market: Walgreen Co., CVS Health, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., OptumRx, Inc., The Kroger Co., Giant Eagle, Inc., DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG), Rowlands Pharmacy, Express Scripts Holding Company and Eurapon Pharmahandel GmbH

Increasing internet penetration in the developed as well as developing economies and growing geriatric population are the major drivers which are likely to anticipate the growth of ePharmacy market. Tech savvy consumers and increasing interest on online shopping is providing new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The Global ePharmacy Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the ePharmacy industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global ePharmacy market with detailed market segmentation by geography. The global ePharmacy market is expected to eyewitness growth in the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the important market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Segmentation by Solution:

The ePharmacy market is segmented based on age group as, Below 35 Years, 35 to 54 Years, and 55 to 74 Years. The ePharmacy market by type of drugs is categorized into prescription medicine, and over the counter drugs. Based on the mode of use the market can be segmented into mobile applications, and webpage based.

Most important Type of ePharmacy covered in this report are:

Prescription Medicine

and Over the Counter Drugs

Based on Mode of Use, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Mobile Application

and Website

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 ePharmacy Market Landscape

4 ePharmacy Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 ePharmacy Market Analysis- Global

6 ePharmacy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Age Group (US$ Mn)

7 ePharmacy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type of Drugs (US$ Mn)

8 ePharmacy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Mode of Use (US$ Mn)

9 North America ePharmacy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Country Analysis

10 Europe ePharmacy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Country Analysis

11 Asia Pacific ePharmacy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Country Analysis

12 Middle East and Africa (MEA) ePharmacy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

13 South and Central America ePharmacy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

14 Industry Landscape

15 ePharmacy Market, Key Company Profiles

15.10.5 Key Developments

16 Appendix

