Europe 5G in IoT Market Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook : AT&T, BT Group, Huawei Technologies, Nokia Corporation

Europe 5G in IoT Market report is an in-depth study on the ICT industry while also explaining what Europe 5G in IoT Market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.
The idea of IoT has gained traction over the past few years. Several companies and industries are focused on technology to maximally leverage the IoT as well as on regulatory protocols to promote uniformity and standardization. The IoT is assisting in optimizing process efficiencies across various industries, such as manufacturing, and transportation and logistics. Various economic, technological, and behavioral changes are empowering the growth and adoption of IoT worldwide. Due to the robust growth of IoT across the region, the number of connected devices is also increasing all over the world. According to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, a nonprofit organization based in Europe, the number of connected devices in the IoT is projected to be outstripping the world population, and it is expected to exceed US$ 20 Bn by 2020.
Company Profiles
- AT&T
- BT Group
- Huawei Technologies
- Nokia Corporation
- Qualcomm Corporation
- Singapore Telecommunications
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Telefónica S.A.
- Telstra Corporation
- Vodafone Group
The current hyper-connected, swiftly progressive, and technology-enabled era is encouraging multiple inventions and disruptions, bringing an entire change in the technology-sustained ecosystem. While paved its way in the past few years, 4G technology ushered internet experiences for the masses, which were driven by great connectivity and high speeds. Now, with the introduction of 5G, the IoT industry is certainly waiting for much more. Among many other areas of technology, the IoT would experience some massive transformations that would enhance the effectiveness of all communications taking place between devices and enterprise applications.
The 5G technology would certainly transform the connected IoT devices; the connected devices would take a great hike in the coming years globally, especially for industrial connections, which are a critical component of smart cities. However, according to the telecommunications experts, 4G networks are not capable of managing connected cities; hence, the announcement of 5G networks is at full-throttle to support the massive amount of data that smart cities and others would generate.
In Europe region, 5G networks is in launching phase, also Europe is highly focused toward the implementation of IoT technology, 5G would be used in IoT that would highly transform the IoT industry. The Europe 5G in IoT market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to massive and ever-increasing demand for 5G.
EUROPE 5G IN IOT MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION
Europe 5G in IoT Market by Radio Technology
- 5G NR Standalone Architecture
- 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture
Europe 5G in IoT Market by Device Range
- Short Range IoT Devices
- Wide Range IoT Devices
Europe 5G in IoT Market by End-User Industry
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Government
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Mining
- Others
Europe 5G in IoT Market by Country
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
