Food Processing Market in India Rising Adoption from Small, Medium-sized Enterprises to Fuel Growth

Advanced report on “Food Processing Market in India” added by ResearchMoz.us, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Dabur India Limited, ITC Limited, Nestle India Limited, Adani Wilmar Limited, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, MTR Foods Private Limited, Parle Agro, Parle Products Private Limited, Cargill India Private Limited, Olam Agro India Limited.



The Food Processing in India report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Segment insights:

The food processing industry in India can be segmented into dairy processing, fruits and vegetables processing, fish processing, meat and poultry processing, and other segments like grains and spices processing. Based on volume, the fruits and vegetables processing segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of ~14.84%, during the FY 2020-FY 2024 period. Likewise, the dairy, meat, poultry and fish processing segments would increase at CAGRs of ~8.17%, ~17.24%, ~8.99% and 12.03%, respectively.

Table of Content:

Global Food Processing in India Market Size, Status and Forecast 2026

1. Report Overview

2. Market Analysis by Types

3. Product Application Market

4. Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

5. Market Performance for Manufacturers

6. Regions Market Performance for Manufacturers

7. Food Processing in India Market Performance (Sales Point)

8. Development Trend for Regions (Sales Point)

9. Upstream Source, Technology and Cost

10. Channel Analysis

11. Consumer Analysis

12. Market Forecast 2020-2026

13. Conclusion

