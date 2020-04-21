Fortified Food Market: CAGR at 10.5%, Future Scope, Technological Innovations, Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast

The fortified food market has been segmented by food types into milk products, cereals & cereal based products, confectionaries, infant formulas, fats and oils among others, all of which are booming with a significant pace owing to customers’ preference for enriched foods with proven health benefits that are further responsible for lowering health risks.

The global market of fortified food is anticipated to reach a significant market valuation by the end of forecast period by expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10.5% over the forecast period owing to the consumption of fortified foods for their dietary values with added vitamins and minerals among the consumers. Further, the health consciousness among consumers and the rise in their personal disposable income is anticipated to benefit the expansion of the fortified food market with noteworthy revenue over the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific fortified food market held the dominant market share in the year 2013 followed by Europe and is expected to hold its dominant stance over the forecast period. Further, the initiatives taken by the government along with rising awareness and benefits regarding fortified food are the key elements to drive the growth of the fortified food market in North America region.

Busy Schedule & Healthy Lifestyle to Boost the Market Growth

The growth of the fortified food market is driven by the development of new range of fortified food products growing at the back of health consciousness among consumers, especially among the working class population with their busy work schedules. Further, the research for innovation of more health & wellness oriented products by the leading key players is believed to supplement the growth of the fortified food market across the globe.

However, safety regulations by food safety department, health risks associated with excessive addition of few minerals & vitamins combined with high cost of fortified food are some of the restraining factors to affect the growth of fortified food market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the fortified food market which includes company profiling of Nestle SA, Kellogg Co., Dean Foods, Unilever, RFM Corporation and others.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the fortified food market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

