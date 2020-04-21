Gamma Knife Market 2016-2022 / Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast

The Gamma Knife (also known as the Leksell Gamma Knife), a creation of Elekta AB, a Swedish public company, is used to treat brain tumors by administering high-intensity cobalt radiation therapy in a manner that concentrates the radiation over a small volume.

The device was invented in 1967 at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, by Lars Leksell, Ladislau Steiner, a Romanian-born neurosurgeon, and B?rje Larsson, a radiobiologist from Sweden’s Uppsala University. The first Gamma Knife was brought to the United States through an arrangement between Dr. Robert Wheeler Rand, a prominent American neurosurgeon, and Dr. Leksell, and was given to the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) in 1979.

A Gamma Knife typically contains 201 cobalt-60 sources of approximately 30 curies (1.1 TBq), each placed in a hemispheric array in a heavily shielded assembly. The device aims gamma radiation through a target point in the patient’s brain. The patient wears a specialized helmet that is surgically fixed to the skull, so that the brain tumor remains stationary at the target point of the gamma rays. An ablative dose of radiation is thereby sent through the tumor in one treatment session, while surrounding brain tissues are relatively spared.

Gamma Knife therapy, like all radiosurgery, uses doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors, delivered precisely to avoid damaging healthy brain tissue. Gamma Knife radiosurgery is able to accurately focus many beams of gamma radiation on one or more tumors. Each individual beam is of relatively low intensity, so the radiation has little effect on intervening brain tissue and is concentrated only at the tumor itself.

Gamma Knife radiosurgery has proven effective for patients with benign or malignant brain tumors up to 4 centimeters in size, vascular malformations such as an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), pain, or other functional problems. For treatment of trigeminal neuralgia, the procedure may be used repeatedly on patients.

Acute complications following gamma knife radiosurgery are rare, and complications are related to the condition being treated.

This report provides detailed analysis of worldwide markets for Gamma Knife from 2011-2015 and provides extensive market forecasts 2016-2021 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Gamma Knife market and further lays out an analysis of the factors influencing the supply/demand for Gamma Knife, and the opportunities/challenges faced by industry participants. It also acts as an essential tool to companies active across the value chain and to the new entrants by enabling them to capitalize the opportunities and develop business strategies.

GCC’s report, Global Gamma Knife Market Outlook 2016-2021, has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Gamma Knife market collected from specialized sources. The report covers key technological developments in the recent times and profiles leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies.

The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. The major players in the global Gamma Knife market are Elekta (Sweden), STAEWAY (MASEP) (China), ET Medical (China), Gamma Star (China), among others.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World. In this sector, global competitive landscape and supply/demand pattern of Gamma Knife industry has been provided.

