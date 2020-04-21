Gas Turbine MRO Market 2017-2022 / Segments and Supply Demand Forecast

Gas turbine is a type of engine which is used is many industries and in wide range. Trains, aircrafts, ships, etc. are some of the applications of gas turbine. Due to its sturdy use in daily market, its maintenance and repair requires tremendous care. Also, to continuously maintain operational efficiency regular maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services are growing. Its market is expected to grow moderately over the next five to six years. MRO services in general are in high demand as it is required to maintain proper structure of the plant and provide efficiency in the process.

Market Dynamics

As the coal and thermal plants are diminishing and are being replaced by nuclear and gas based power plants, global gas turbine MRO market in this sector is expected to grow. Also demanding government regulations and ageing gas turbines are one of the main drivers of growth for global gas turbine MRO market in power sector. Technological improvement in gas turbine MRO services also aids the growth of this market. Moreover, the service agreements between original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and producers of power in the market have direct impact on the growth of market.

As the population is increasing day by day, demand for power will also increase. This will propel the growth of MRO services in power market. Therise in demand for power current power plants is operating beyond their lifespan. This in turn creates an opportunity for third party service providers and OEMs to widen its business span in this market. Apart from this, growing power generation through renewable resources globally might affect the gas turbine MRO market in power sector. MRO services in gas turbine generate noise and air pollution through emissions. This affects the growth of the gas turbine MRO market.

Market Segmentation

he global gas turbine MRO market in power sector is segmented in many categories. On the basis of type of service this market is segmented into maintenance, repair and overhaul. On the basis of type of service provider the market is classified into original equipment manufacturers (OEM), independent service providers and in-house. On the basis of end user and analysis segment this market is classified into power and oil & gas.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Currently, North America accounts for thelargest market share globally. It acquires almost one-third of the market share. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is looming as the fastest growing market. It is expected to register highest market growth. Europe is also one of the key regions in this market.

Key players

Major companies in this market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Alstom, GE Energy, Siemens, Wilcox, NAES Corporation, Sulzer Corporation etc.

