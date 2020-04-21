GC And GC-MS Market Growth Outlook and Future Scope 2025 | Thermo Fisher, AB Sciex, Waters, Agilent, Bruker

Global GC And GC-MS Market Research Report 2019 is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guideline about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the GC And GC-MS market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report is:

Thermo Fisher, AB Sciex, Waters, Agilent, Bruker, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu, LECO, AMD, Amongst Others

The leading players of GC And GC-MS industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among GC And GC-MS players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

Chromatography is a technique for separating chemical substances that relies on differences in partitioning behaviour between a flowing mobile phase and a stationary phase to separate the components in a mixture. Gas chromatography is also used to monitor industrial processes automatically: gas streams are analyzed periodically and manual or automatic responses are made to counteract undesirable variations.

The market for global gas chromatography is expected to reach USD 3,671.0 million in 2022 from USD 2,647.0 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Gross growing and production of shale oil, the growing importance of wastewater treatment, increase the adoption of GC-MS, initiatives to reduce environmental pollution levels, growing food security problems and the increased importance of chromatography tests drugs are the key factors in the growth of this market. Technological advances, GC systems are passing parameters from laboratory miniaturization, increasing their scope in production plants.

Segment by Type

Gas Chromatography System

GC-MS Systems

Segment by Application

General & Environmental Testing

Agriculture & Food

Academia

Oil & Gas

Government Test

Other

Overview:

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Further in the GC And GC-MS Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of the GC And GC-MS is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Market key players are also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supple and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Market Overview

2 Global Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global GC And GC-MS Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global GC And GC-MS Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global GC And GC-MS Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analyses by Application

7 Global GC And GC-MS Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 GC And GC-MS Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

