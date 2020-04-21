GEOFENCING MARKET MERGING TRENDS, SHARE AND FORECAST WITH TOP VENDORS |APPLE, INC., THUMBVISTA, PULSATE, SIMPLI.FI HOLDINGS

The report”Geofencing Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid), Organization (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by Data Bridge Market Research

The Global Geofencing Market is expected to reach USD 3,965.24 million by 2025 from USD 582.2 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.01% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Geofencing market report serves to be an ideal solution for better understanding of the market. It is helpful in finding out the size of the market for specific products.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Geofencing are included:

The Top Manufacturers/Players Are: Apple, inc., Thumbvista, pulsate, Simpli.fi Holdings inc., ESRI, Bluedot Innovation, Geomoby, Gpswox, ltd., Localytics, SWIRL Networks inc., Bluedot Innovation Pty Ltd, Gimbal Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Radar Labs Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Verve Inc., Mapcite, Pulsate, Mobinius Technologies, and many more.

The GEOFENCING advertising document helps business in knowing its market share over various time periods, transportation, storage, and supply requirements of its products. The market study aids in making sales forecasts for its products and thereby, establishing harmonious adjustment between demand and supply of its products.

The GEOFENCING market report aids the firm in exploring new uses and new markets for its existing products and thereby, increasing the demand for its products.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Geofencing Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Geofencing Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Geofencing Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Geofencing Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Geofencing Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Geofencing Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Geofencing Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Geofencing by Countries

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Technological advancements and rise in the use of spatial data and analytical tools

Increasing applications in numerous industry sectors

Rising adoption of location-based application among consumers

Increasing awareness regarding safety and security among consumers

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2019-2026 Geofencing market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

