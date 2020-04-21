Get In Depth Analysis Of How Coronavirus Is Effecting Point-of-care Ultrasound Devices Market Insights, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2024

Overview

The point-of-care ultrasound technology is considered as one of the prominent fields in the healthcare industry, as it provides rapid diagnosis and monitor tests closer to the critically ill patient and enable healthcare providers to take appropriate treatment solutions. Point-of-care ultrasound devices can connect to a phone/tablet or laptop-sized device to provide enhanced the image of the vital organs at the initial patient screening and avoid unnecessary waiting time. This device is used for various point-of-care applications, including emergency medicine, musculoskeletal imaging, primary care, and ultrasound for anesthesia. Therefore, the adoption of handheld systems for point-of-care applications with the aim of precision-based clinical visualization and real-time analysis is one of the significant factors that is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Various organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players is expected to drive the growth of the point-of-care ultrasound devices market.

Continuous development of these devices has attracted the attention of manufacturers to create tailored solutions and imaging technologies that help in improving patient outcomes, this, in turn, reduces the burden on the healthcare system and is expected to boost the market growth.

For instance, in March 2018, Siemens AG launched ACUSON Juniper, a lightweight device with advanced imaging performance and applications that enable the healthcare providers to utilize the system throughout all clinical departments.

Additionally, in March 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V., in collaboration with innovative imaging Technologies (ITT), launched tele-ultrasound system which is driven by smartphones, and has opened a new door for the clinicians to conduct audio and video calls, during live streaming of an ultrasound imaging.

Moreover, vendors are indulging in providing education services to new and existing ultrasound users across the world to serve patients effectively and efficiently in critical situations. In November 2018, Fujifilm SonoSite Inc, launched SonoSite institute, a comprehensive online educational resource to empower and educate healthcare providers about point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS). Also, users can also find various case studies, webinars, clinical images, and videos across broad medical specialties and specialty-specific content such as central line management and eFAST exams, transesophageal echocardiography(TEE), perioperative and nerve blocks for opioid avoidance.

Such initiatives spread the awareness on the ethical use of diagnostic ultrasound technology and is expected to fuel the growth of the point-of-care ultrasound devices market shortly.

On the flip side, the convenience of using point-of-care ultrasound devices in the pockets of physicians may lead to misuse imaging and diagnosis, thereby restraining the growth of the market furthermore, portable ultrasound is still an emerging technology. It will take more years to get stable and enter into emerging economies. Fujifilm SonoSite GE Healthcare, Phillips and Siemens are the only prominent leaders in the global point-of-care ultrasound devices market. Thus, mid-tier and small scale manufactures may face challenges to retain their market share across geographies.

Point-of-Care Ultrasound Devices Market Regional Analysis

Based on region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the point-of-care ultrasound devices market followed by Europe, attributed to the frequent launch of highly advanced systems and related reimbursement policies that encourage patients to obtain ultrasound scans. In May 2018, Analogic Corporation participated in the 113th AUA (American Urological Association) Annual Meeting in San Francisco and showcased their bkSpecto Ultrasound System. bkSpecto Ultrasound System is an integration of advanced auto-optimization algorithms with faster processing and unique glass touch-based interface, enabling sightless navigation and faster user workflows to any clinical practice.

Asia-Pacific exhibits significant growth in point-of-care ultrasound devices market owing to continuous initiatives by manufacturers to create awareness regarding point-of-care ultrasound systems. For instance, on June 20, 2018, Fujifilm SonoSite Inc. started working with its Indian team to access visual medicine. Such initiative are being taken to resolve the issues related to a lack of physicians’ knowledge and expertise on the use of ultrasound in emergency wards and critical care across South Asia. In the past ten years, the company has approached around 40000 physicians in India & intends to reach more physicians/clinicians with their online and onsite education solutions.

Key players operating in the point-of-care ultrasound devices markets include GE Healthcare, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical System Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Analogic Corporation (BK Medical Holding Company, inc.), B.Braun Melsungen AG, Esaote S.p.A, and Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics.

Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device Market-Taxonomy

By Product Type

-Therapeutic Type

-Diagnostic Type

By Application

-Emergency Medicine

-Obstetrics/Gynecology

-Musculoskeletal

-Urology

-Cardiology

-Others

By Modality

-Trolley/Caster based

-Handheld

By End User

-Hospitals

-Specialty Clinics

-Ambulatory Surgical Centers

-Others

By Region

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-Latin America

-Middle East and Africa

