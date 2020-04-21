Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2026 by Global Top Brands BASF SE, BioInteractions Ltd, Nippon Paint Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., BioCote Limited

Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the expanding awareness about hospital-acquired infections, favorable research and funding environment and technological advancements in antimicrobial coatings. Some of the major players operating in global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market are AST Products, Inc., BASF SE, BioInteractions Ltd, Nippon Paint Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., BioCote Limited, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., Hydromer Inc., Kraton Corporation, Arch Lonza, Troy Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Sono-Tek Corp., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Microban International, Diamond Vogel, The Dow Chemical Company, Polyone Corporation, DuPont, AK Coatings Inc., Sciessent LLC, Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. among others.

Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market By Product (Antimicrobial Coatings, Hydrophilic Coatings, Drug-Eluting Coatings, Anti-Thrombogenic Coatings, Others), Device Type (Implantable Devices, Catheters, Surgical Instruments, Other Devices), Material (Metallic Coatings, Non-Metallic Coatings), Application (Orthopedics, General Surgery, Dentistry, Cardiovascular, Gynecology, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centres), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

The global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition:

Antimicrobial coating is a process of applying a covering comprising antimicrobial agents such as biocides or silver nanoparticles. Antimicrobial coatings are principally used in medical devices with the aim to prevent the growth of microorganisms. The medical devices include which are undergoing the coatings procedure are catheters, surgical instruments, implantable devices, mandrels & molds, and elastomeric seals and others.

Market Drivers

Expanding Awareness About Hospital-Acquired Infections

Favorable Research and Funding Environment

Technological Advancements in Antimicrobial Coatings

Increasing Emphasis on Hygiene

Market Restraints

Limitations of Silver Ion Coatings

Growing Number of Free Trade Agreements

Stringent Regulations and Norms by the Governmental Bodies

Market Segmentation:

By product the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into antimicrobial coatings, hydrophilic coatings, drug-eluting coatings, anti-thrombogenic coatings, and others.

On the basis of device type the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into implantable devices, catheters, surgical instruments, other devices.

By material the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into metallic coatings, and non-metallic coatings.

Metal coatings are further sub-segmented into silver, copper, and other metallic coatings.

Non-metallic coatings are again sub-segmented into polymeric coatings, and organic coatings.

On the basis of application the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into orthopedics, general surgery, dentistry, cardiovascular, gynecology, and others.

On the basis of end-user the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers.

On the basis of geography, global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

