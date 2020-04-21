Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market 2027 In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players like LARS (Corin Group), Neoligaments (Xiros), Cousin Biotech, FX Solutions, Orthomed, Shanghai Pine&Power Biotech & Others 

The market study of this artificial tendons and ligaments report takes into account drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. This global artificial tendons and ligaments market report is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The research studies entailed in this artificial tendons and ligaments report helps to estimate several important aspects that includes but are not limited to investment in a rising market, success of a new product, and expansion of market share. Analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out very carefully in the report.

Major Market competitors/players:

Some of the major players operating in the, the global artificial tendons and ligaments market are LARS (Corin Group), Neoligaments (Xiros), Cousin Biotech, FX Solutions, Orthomed, Shanghai Pine&Power Biotech, Mathys, Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Arthrex, Depuy Orthopedics, Inc., DGIMED Ortho, DJO Global, Integra LifeSciences, Intelligent Implant Systems, Internal Fixation Systems, Medtronic, Merlot OrthopediX, Orthofix, Osteomed, Rigid FX Corporation, Small Bone Innovations, Inc, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Suspension Orthopaedic Solutions, Synthes, Tornier, Inc, TriMed, Inc., Vilex, Wright Medical, Zimmer Holdings, Inc. among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing number of orthopedic disease instances

Increasing number of road accidents, fractures and sports injuries

Rising incidence of spinal disorders

Growing preference for minimal invasive spinal surgeries

High cost of devices and procedures

Low availability of super specialized professionals

Market Segmentation: Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market

The market is segmented on the basis of application, implants, material and geography.

Based on applications the market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot & ankle injuries, spine injuries and hip injuries.

Based on implants the market is segmented into silastic-rod implant, carbon-fiber implant and marlex mesh.

Based on the material the market is segmented into carbon, carbon & polyester, Leeds-Keio polyester, Dacron, bovine glutaraldehyde-fixed xenograft and gore-tex polytetrafluoroethylene.

Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are The U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., The Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, , South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global artificial tendons and ligaments market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of stem cell manufacturing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Neoligaments, a British medical company, based in U.K., focuses on design, development, manufacture and supply of implantable textile-based scaffolds for the sports medicine and orthopedic applications, offers the artificial tendons and ligaments products for upper limb – shoulder, lower limb – knee & foot and for general it offers wide range of products.

