Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Overview 2020: Applications, Key-Companies, Services, Solutions, Specifications, Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

Systems controlled by sensors have become integral in today’s automobiles, and this has made most electro-mechanical devices better refined and more efficient with their application. The development and deployment of numerous sensing technologies support and enable the introduction of advanced electronic systems, although there are challenges regarding robustness, reliability, quality and cost. New sensors are emerging to improve system functionality and to enable future advanced systems, but existing sensors will also continue to find new applications, building upon their past records of performance.
According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Sensor Technologies market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Sensor Technologies business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Sensor Technologies market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Automotive Sensor Technologies value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Rotational Motion Sensors
Chemical and Gas Sensors
Angular and Linear Position Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Mass Airflow Sensors
Accelerometers
Image Sensors
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Analog Devices
Autoliv
Continental
Delphi Automotive
GE Measurement & Control Solutions
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Honeywell
Valeo
Aisin Seiki
Huf-group
U-Shin
ITW Automotive
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automotive Sensor Technologies market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Automotive Sensor Technologies market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automotive Sensor Technologies players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automotive Sensor Technologies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Automotive Sensor Technologies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Automotive Sensor Technologies Segment by Type
2.2.1 Rotational Motion Sensors
2.2.2 Chemical and Gas Sensors
2.2.3 Pressure Sensors
2.2.4 Angular and Linear Position Sensors
2.2.5 Temperature Sensors
2.2.6 Mass Airflow Sensors
2.2.7 Accelerometers
2.2.8 Image Sensors
2.2.9 Others
2.3 Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Automotive Sensor Technologies Segment by Application
2.4.1 Passenger Cars
2.4.2 Commercial Vehicles
2.5 Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies by Players
3.1 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Automotive Sensor Technologies by Regions
4.1 Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Automotive Sensor Technologies by Countries
7.2 Europe Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sensor Technologies by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Forecast
10.1 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Analog Devices
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Automotive Sensor Technologies Product Offered
11.1.3 Analog Devices Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Analog Devices News
11.2 Autoliv
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Automotive Sensor Technologies Product Offered
11.2.3 Autoliv Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Autoliv News
11.3 Continental
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Automotive Sensor Technologies Product Offered
11.3.3 Continental Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Continental News
11.4 Delphi Automotive
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Automotive Sensor Technologies Product Offered
11.4.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Delphi Automotive News
11.5 GE Measurement & Control Solutions
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Automotive Sensor Technologies Product Offered
11.5.3 GE Measurement & Control Solutions Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 GE Measurement & Control Solutions News
11.6 Hitachi Automotive Systems
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Automotive Sensor Technologies Product Offered
11.6.3 Hitachi Automotive Systems Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Hitachi Automotive Systems News
11.7 Honeywell
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Automotive Sensor Technologies Product Offered
11.7.3 Honeywell Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Honeywell News
11.8 Valeo
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Automotive Sensor Technologies Product Offered
11.8.3 Valeo Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Valeo News
11.9 Aisin Seiki
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Automotive Sensor Technologies Product Offered
11.9.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Aisin Seiki News
11.10 Huf-group
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Automotive Sensor Technologies Product Offered
11.10.3 Huf-group Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Huf-group News
11.11 U-Shin
11.12 ITW Automotive
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
