Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market is expected to reach USD 4.99 billion by 2025, from USD 4.53 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices report has estimations of CAGR values which are very important for businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period. The market study of this report takes into consideration a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. With the study of competitor analysis, healthcare industry can get knowhow of the strategies of key players in the market that includes but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. The Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices market report contains market insights and analysis for healthcare industry which are backed up by SWOT analysis.

Some of the major players operating in global bathroom & toilet assist devices market are Arjo , Bischoff & Bischoff GmbH, Etac AB, Medical Depot, Inc., Hewi Heinrich Wilke GmbH, Prism Medical, Invacare Corporation. , MEYRA GmbH , Performance Health , Poshchair Medical Limited, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Handicare, Royal College of Nursing, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, ORTHOS XXI, K Care Healthcare Solutions, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Juvo Solutions, SpectraCare Health Systems , Inc., Dietz Kunststofftechnik GmbH & Co.KG among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2013, ArjoHuntleigh Inc. has launched the Dopplex Ability, an Ankle Brachial Index (ABI) screening device which decreases the time whiling performing ABI measurements. It is used to predict the severity of peripheral arterial disease.

In October 2017, Invacare Corporation launched a portable mobile oxygen concentrator with New Connectivity which is beneficial in providing the real type condition of health.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS:

The global bathroom & toilet assist devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bathroom & toilet assist devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising disposable income

Increasing government support toward home healthcare is supporting market growth.

Demand for old-age homes and long-term care centers.

Increasing demand for bathroom and toilet assist devices

Longer product life cycle demerits for market.

Market Segmentation: Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market

By Product Type

(Commodes, Shower Chairs and Stools, Bath Lifts, Toilet Seat Raisers, Bath Aids, Handgrips and Grab Bars),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

