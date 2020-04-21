Global Biosimilar Market Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities and Forecasts 2026 | With Key Players Analysis On Sandoz International GmbH, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V., Samsung BioLogics., Amgen Inc

Global biosimilar market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 27.45% in the forecasted period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising occurrence of treatment of range of chronic disease and their prevention.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global biosimilar market are Sandoz International GmbH, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V., Samsung BioLogics., Amgen Inc, Biocon, Celltrion Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc, EMD Serono, Inc., Genentech, Inc , WOCKHARDT., Stada Arzneimittel, and others.

Global biosimilar market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares biosimilar market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Biosimilar Market By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026;

Market Definition:

Biosimilar are biological drug products that exhibit high molecular complexity and are quite sensitive to changes in manufacturing processes. They are less expensive as compared to the originators biologic agents as they need not to undergo intensive clinical development process.

Market Drivers

Growing incidences of neurological disorders among population is driving the market growth Rising demand for EEG devices in hospitals and diagnostics centers is driving market

Growing incidence of traumatic brain injuries will also act as a major market driver

Affordable prices of the biosimilar drug is another important factor driving the market

Market Restraints

High price of complex brain monitoring devices will restrain the growth of this market

Unfavorable reimbursement policies will restrain the market growth

High manufacturing cost restraints the market growth

Segmentation: Global Biosimilar Market

By Product Type

MRI scanners

CT scanners

PET scanners

Biosimilar (EEG)

Electromyography Devices (EMG)

MEG Devices

TCD Devices

Intracranial Pressure Monitors (ICP)

Electrodes

Sensors

Gels

Cables

By Procedure

Invasive,

Non-Invasive

By Disease

TBI

Stroke

Dementia

Epilepsy

By Indication

Atrial Septal Defect (ASD)

Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD)

Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, STADA Arzneimittel AG came into partnership with Xbrane Biopharma AB for potential development and strategy formulation for their biosimilar, forming commercialization collaborations around Xbrane’s preclinical biosimilar Xcimzane and Xdivane and other biosimilar. This partnership will help them to expand their portfolio and strengthen their position in the market.

In October 2018, Mundipharma announced its acquisition with Cinfa Biotech, thereby strengthening its position in biosimilar market. They are planning to develop biosimilar which will continue to afford healthcare systems. This acquisition will benefit Mundipharma in strengthening its product portfolio, maximizing profits and expand globally.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global biosimilar market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

