GLOBAL CHEMICAL MECHANICAL PLANARIZATION (CMP) SLURRY MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

The Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period(2020 – 2025).

– With the rising trend of miniaturization, a need for higher density integration in a limited space makes semiconductors very compact. In such a scenario, CMP has emerged as a necessary planarization process in the manufacture of integrated circuits (IC) products because of its effective performance in thinning and flattening thin films.

– Thus, the CMP slurry, containing rinsing agent helps prevent particle adhesion, simplifies the wafer cleaning process and also helps in improving planarity along with reducing defectivity. Due to these factors, they are anticipated to be the next generation of polishing systems, over the forecast period.

– Further, the increasing penetration of smart devices is driving the consumer electronics market which increases the need for a smaller size, more reliable, and low-cost storage solutions. Thereby, increasing the demand for CMP process which in return would drive the market for the CMP slurries.

Key Market Trends

Memory Occupies the Significant Shares

– Flash memory has been an important driving force due to the increasing popularity of mobile devices with large storage requirements. Also, emerging technology such as NVM (Non-Volatile Memory) which offers better speed and durability compared with traditional NAND is expected to poise the memory growth. With such enhancements, the CMP process would play a significant role, which in result would drive the CMP slurry market as well

– As the NAND technology moved from 2D to 3D, there are additional CMP steps added such as channel poly CMP and staircase (or ILD) CMP. Channel poly CMP is to polish many materials simultaneously such as SiN, oxide, and poly-Si, therefore, it needs individual material rate tunability to meet the final topography requirement. Thereby increasing the demand for the CMP slurry market.

China to Witness Fastest Growth

– With the rising trade war between the United States and China, China is pushing ahead with the development of its own chip industry. Also, Chinese firms such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd has been banned from American technology, which is further boosting China’s push for its own semiconductor industry.

– Also with the government initiative such as Made in China 2025 plan, aims to boost the production of higher-value products. As a result, China aims to produce 40% of the semiconductors it uses by 2020 and 70% by 2025.

– Also, this initiative would also support China’s aim to become a world leader in developing semiconductor silicon chips, including NAND, DRAM, CPUs, and GPUs.

– Owing to such developments in China, several competitors in the region are intensifying their efforts of expansion. For example, as of February 2019, SK Hynix, the world’s second-largest memory-chip maker announced that it is planning to invest USD 106 billion to establish four new semiconductor fabrication plants in Seoul, South Korea.

– Therefore, the above factors are expected to drive the semiconductor market in China, which in return would drive the CMP slurry market.

Competitive Landscape

The chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market is moderately concentrated in nature owing to the presence of players such as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd., and Fujifilm Corporation?.

Few recent developments are:

– January 2020 – Entegris Inc, acquired Sinmat, a CMP slurry manufacturer. Sinmat’s Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurries are used for polishing ultra-hard surface materials, including SiC (silicon carbide) and GaN (gallium nitride). SiC and GaN are substrates utilized in the fast-growing end-markets of power electronics and advanced communications. This acquisition has enhanced the product offerings of Entegris Inc.

– November 2019 – Entegris Inc, opened its China Technology Center (CTC) as part of its strategy to expand its technical services in the Asia-Pacific region. China Technology Center comprises four labs, namely a Microcontamination Control Application Lab, an Advanced Material Handling Application Lab, a Surface Preparation and Integration Application Lab, and an Analytical and Metrology Lab. These labs focused on providing solutions, across the regional semiconductor manufacturing industry.

