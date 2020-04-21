Continuous glucose monitoring market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1768.78 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growth of continuous glucose monitoring market is owing to multiple factors such as rising cases of diabetes and increasing adoption of advanced diabetic care devices.

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring market report evaluates CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020 – 2027 for the market. All the data of research and analysis are mapped in an actionable model, with strategic recommendations from the experts. The base year for calculation in the report is considered as 2019 while the historic year is 2018 which will tell how the Continuous Glucose Monitoring market is going to act upon in the forecast years by giving information about the several market insights. This market research report splits the breakdown data by regions, type, companies, and applications. All the studies performed to generate this Continuous Glucose Monitoring report are based on large group sizes and also at global level.

The major players covered in the continuous glucose monitoring market report are

Abbott;

Integrity Applications;

OrSense – non-invasive technologies;

Medtronic;

IQVIA;

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.;

ARKRAY, Inc.;

Dexcom, Inc.;

A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l;

Insulet Corporation;

GlySens Incorporated;

Senseonics,

Incorporated;

Continuous glucose monitoring market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to continuous glucose monitoring market.

Market Scope and Market Size

By Component

(Integrated Insulin Pumps, Transmitters & Receivers and Sensors),

Demographics

{Child Population (<=14 Years) & Adult Population (>14 Years)},

Testing Site

(Fingertip Testing , Alternate Site Testing),

Application

(Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes),

End User

(Clinics & Diagnostic Centers, Home Care, Private Clinics, Hospitals & Others),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

