Global Dental Insurance Services Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Dental Insurance Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
1Dental.com
eHealth
Careington
Humana
Delta Dental
Metlife
Ameritas
CIGNA Dental
Aetna
MetLife Inc
OneExchange
Cigna
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Class I (Preventive Care)
Class II (Basic Procedures)
Class III (Major Procedures)
Class IV (Orthodontia)
Market segment by Application, split into
Individuals
Families
Groups
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Dental Insurance Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Dental Insurance Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dental Insurance Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Class I (Preventive Care)
1.4.3 Class II (Basic Procedures)
1.4.4 Class III (Major Procedures)
1.4.5 Class IV (Orthodontia)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Individuals
1.5.3 Families
1.5.4 Groups
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Dental Insurance Services Market Size
2.2 Dental Insurance Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Dental Insurance Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Dental Insurance Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Dental Insurance Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Dental Insurance Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Dental Insurance Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Dental Insurance Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Dental Insurance Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Dental Insurance Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Dental Insurance Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Dental Insurance Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Dental Insurance Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Dental Insurance Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 1Dental.com
12.1.1 1Dental.com Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.1.4 1Dental.com Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 1Dental.com Recent Development
12.2 eHealth
12.2.1 eHealth Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.2.4 eHealth Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 eHealth Recent Development
12.3 Careington
12.3.1 Careington Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.3.4 Careington Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Careington Recent Development
12.4 Humana
12.4.1 Humana Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.4.4 Humana Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Humana Recent Development
12.5 Delta Dental
12.5.1 Delta Dental Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.5.4 Delta Dental Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Delta Dental Recent Development
12.6 Metlife
12.6.1 Metlife Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.6.4 Metlife Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Metlife Recent Development
12.7 Ameritas
12.7.1 Ameritas Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.7.4 Ameritas Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Ameritas Recent Development
12.8 CIGNA Dental
12.8.1 CIGNA Dental Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.8.4 CIGNA Dental Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 CIGNA Dental Recent Development
12.9 Aetna
12.9.1 Aetna Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.9.4 Aetna Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Aetna Recent Development
12.10 MetLife Inc
12.10.1 MetLife Inc Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.10.4 MetLife Inc Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 MetLife Inc Recent Development
12.11 OneExchange
12.12 Cigna
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
