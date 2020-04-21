Global Digital Transformation Market Overview 2020: Sales, Size, Share, Demand, Consumption, Key Companies, Regional Outlook, Trends, Types, Applications and Forecast Till 2024

Digital Transformation as the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business resulting in fundamental changes to how businesses operate and how they deliver value to customers. The rise of cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving a digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises. With the in-depth integration of IT and enterprises, profound changes will take place in the production method, enterprise organization, product mode, and service mode of the industry.

Digital Transformation are mainly classified into the following types: Cloud Based, AI, LoT and Other. Cloud Based is the most widely used type which took up about 49.38% of the total in 2018 in Global.

Digital Transformation have wide range of applications, such as Manufacturing, Retail, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom. And Manufacturing was the most widely used area which took up about 56.49% of the global total in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Transformation market will register a 13.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 470.5 million by 2024, from US$ 250.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Transformation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Transformation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Digital Transformation value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

AI

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Oracle

Google

Microsoft

Cisco

SAP SE

Dell

Hewlett Packard

Adobe Systems

Capgemini Group

Kelltontech Solutions

Accenture

Fujitsu

Hitachi

Alibaba

Huawei

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Transformation market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Digital Transformation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Transformation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Transformation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Transformation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

