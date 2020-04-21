Global Digital Transformation Market Overview 2020: Sales, Size, Share, Demand, Consumption, Key Companies, Regional Outlook, Trends, Types, Applications and Forecast Till 2024

The Global Digital Transformation Market Report offers users the detailed study of the market and its main aspects. There are different marketing strategies that every marketer looks up to in order to ace the competition in the Global market. Some of the primary marketing strategies that is needed for every business to be successful are Passion, Focus, Watching the Data, Communicating the value To Your Customers, Your Understanding of Your Target Market. There is a target set in market that every marketing strategy has to reach. A significant development has been recorded by the market of Digital Transformation, in past few years. It is also for it to grow further. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. A systematized methodology is used to make a Report on the Global Digital Transformation market. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful. All the information about the Products, manufacturers, vendors, customers and much more is covered in research reports.
The Global Digital Transformation market is a highly competitive market with a huge number of vendors. Out of this number, there are some players that has been in this game for quite a time now and made it big for themselves. Whereas, there are many new startups as well who are coming up well. The market analysis is done by the methods such as SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis. It is very important for any business to keep coming up with new ideas in order to stand out in the industry. To identify what makes the business stand out and to take the chance to gain advantage from these findings, SWOT analysis is used by marketers. Whereas PESTEL analysis is the study concerning Economic, Technological, legal, political, social, environmental matters. External factors affecting the market are determined by PESTEL analysis. PESTEL analysis making strategies and planning for all the types of business that may be opening a new company in a new location or an expansion of a product line. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3146656
Digital Transformation as the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business resulting in fundamental changes to how businesses operate and how they deliver value to customers. The rise of cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving a digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises. With the in-depth integration of IT and enterprises, profound changes will take place in the production method, enterprise organization, product mode, and service mode of the industry.
Digital Transformation are mainly classified into the following types: Cloud Based, AI, LoT and Other. Cloud Based is the most widely used type which took up about 49.38% of the total in 2018 in Global.
Digital Transformation have wide range of applications, such as Manufacturing, Retail, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom. And Manufacturing was the most widely used area which took up about 56.49% of the global total in 2018.
According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Transformation market will register a 13.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 470.5 million by 2024, from US$ 250.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Transformation business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Transformation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Digital Transformation value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
AI
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
Oracle
Microsoft
Cisco
SAP SE
Dell
Hewlett Packard
Adobe Systems
Capgemini Group
Kelltontech Solutions
Accenture
Fujitsu
Hitachi
Alibaba
Huawei
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Digital Transformation market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Digital Transformation market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Digital Transformation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Digital Transformation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Digital Transformation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-digital-transformation-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Digital Transformation Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Digital Transformation Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Digital Transformation Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud Based
2.2.2 AI
2.2.3 IoT
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Digital Transformation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Digital Transformation Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 Government
2.4.3 Healthcare
2.4.4 IT and Telecom
2.4.5 Manufacturing
2.4.6 Retail
2.4.7 Others
2.5 Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Digital Transformation Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Digital Transformation by Players
3.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Digital Transformation Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Digital Transformation Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Digital Transformation by Regions
4.1 Digital Transformation Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Digital Transformation Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Digital Transformation Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Digital Transformation Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Transformation Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Digital Transformation Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Digital Transformation Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Digital Transformation by Countries
7.2 Europe Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Transformation by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Digital Transformation Market Forecast
10.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Digital Transformation Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Digital Transformation Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Digital Transformation Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Digital Transformation Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IBM
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Digital Transformation Product Offered
11.1.3 IBM Digital Transformation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IBM News
11.2 Oracle
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Digital Transformation Product Offered
11.2.3 Oracle Digital Transformation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Oracle News
11.3 Google
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Digital Transformation Product Offered
11.3.3 Google Digital Transformation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Google News
11.4 Microsoft
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Digital Transformation Product Offered
11.4.3 Microsoft Digital Transformation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Microsoft News
11.5 Cisco
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Digital Transformation Product Offered
11.5.3 Cisco Digital Transformation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Cisco News
11.6 SAP SE
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Digital Transformation Product Offered
11.6.3 SAP SE Digital Transformation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 SAP SE News
11.7 Dell
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Digital Transformation Product Offered
11.7.3 Dell Digital Transformation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Dell News
11.8 Hewlett Packard
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Digital Transformation Product Offered
11.8.3 Hewlett Packard Digital Transformation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Hewlett Packard News
11.9 Adobe Systems
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Digital Transformation Product Offered
11.9.3 Adobe Systems Digital Transformation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Adobe Systems News
11.10 Capgemini Group
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Digital Transformation Product Offered
11.10.3 Capgemini Group Digital Transformation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Capgemini Group News
11.11 Kelltontech Solutions
11.12 Accenture
11.13 Fujitsu
11.14 Hitachi
11.15 Alibaba
11.16 Huawei
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3146656
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
- Industrial Salt Market 2020: By Size, Share, Demand Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Industry Growth, End User and Geographical Overview till 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Computational Biology Market 2020 Global Trend and Forecast to 2025 | Certara (u.s.), Insilico Biotechnology AG (Germany), Chemical Computing Group inc. (Canada), Compugen ltd. (Israel) etc. s - April 21, 2020
- Sperm Bank Market 2020-2025 Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment | Cryos International Androcryos New England Cryogenic Center FairFax Cryobank European Sperm Bank California Cryoban Indian Spermtech ReproTech London Spern Bank Xytex Seattle Sperm Banks - April 21, 2020