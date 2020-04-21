Global Eye Tracking Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

In 2017, the global Eye Tracking market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Tobii AB

SensoMotoric Instruments

SR Research

Seeing Machines

EyeTracking

PRS IN VIVO

Smart Eye AB

LC Technologies

Ergoneers GmbH

EyeTech Digital Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Assistive Communication

Human Behavior & Market Research

AR/VR

Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Eye Tracking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Eye Tracking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Eye Tracking are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Eye Tracking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Eye Tracking Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Assistive Communication

1.5.3 Human Behavior & Market Research

1.5.4 AR/VR

1.5.5 Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Eye Tracking Market Size

2.2 Eye Tracking Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Eye Tracking Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Eye Tracking Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Eye Tracking Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Eye Tracking Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Eye Tracking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Eye Tracking Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Eye Tracking Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Eye Tracking Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Eye Tracking Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Eye Tracking Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Eye Tracking Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Eye Tracking Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Eye Tracking Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Eye Tracking Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Eye Tracking Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Eye Tracking Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Eye Tracking Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Eye Tracking Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Eye Tracking Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Eye Tracking Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Eye Tracking Key Players in China

7.3 China Eye Tracking Market Size by Type

7.4 China Eye Tracking Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Eye Tracking Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Eye Tracking Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Eye Tracking Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Eye Tracking Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Eye Tracking Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Eye Tracking Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Eye Tracking Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Eye Tracking Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Eye Tracking Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Eye Tracking Key Players in India

10.3 India Eye Tracking Market Size by Type

10.4 India Eye Tracking Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Eye Tracking Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Eye Tracking Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Eye Tracking Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Eye Tracking Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Tobii AB

12.1.1 Tobii AB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Eye Tracking Introduction

12.1.4 Tobii AB Revenue in Eye Tracking Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Tobii AB Recent Development

12.2 SensoMotoric Instruments

12.2.1 SensoMotoric Instruments Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Eye Tracking Introduction

12.2.4 SensoMotoric Instruments Revenue in Eye Tracking Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SensoMotoric Instruments Recent Development

12.3 SR Research

12.3.1 SR Research Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Eye Tracking Introduction

12.3.4 SR Research Revenue in Eye Tracking Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SR Research Recent Development

12.4 Seeing Machines

12.4.1 Seeing Machines Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Eye Tracking Introduction

12.4.4 Seeing Machines Revenue in Eye Tracking Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Seeing Machines Recent Development

12.5 EyeTracking

12.5.1 EyeTracking Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Eye Tracking Introduction

12.5.4 EyeTracking Revenue in Eye Tracking Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 EyeTracking Recent Development

12.6 PRS IN VIVO

12.6.1 PRS IN VIVO Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Eye Tracking Introduction

12.6.4 PRS IN VIVO Revenue in Eye Tracking Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 PRS IN VIVO Recent Development

12.7 Smart Eye AB

12.7.1 Smart Eye AB Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Eye Tracking Introduction

12.7.4 Smart Eye AB Revenue in Eye Tracking Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Smart Eye AB Recent Development

12.8 LC Technologies

12.8.1 LC Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Eye Tracking Introduction

12.8.4 LC Technologies Revenue in Eye Tracking Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 LC Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Ergoneers GmbH

12.9.1 Ergoneers GmbH Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Eye Tracking Introduction

12.9.4 Ergoneers GmbH Revenue in Eye Tracking Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Ergoneers GmbH Recent Development

12.10 EyeTech Digital Systems

12.10.1 EyeTech Digital Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Eye Tracking Introduction

12.10.4 EyeTech Digital Systems Revenue in Eye Tracking Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 EyeTech Digital Systems Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

