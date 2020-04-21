Immunomodulators market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Raising investment in the R&D and technological advancement will also uplift the growth of this market.

This immunomodulators market report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. Market definition covered in this report studies the market drivers and market restraints with which businesses can get idea of whether to increase or decrease the production of a particular product. The systematic study of this immunomodulators market report helps in planning development strategies to increase deals and assemble brand picture in the market. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and healthcare industry.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global immunomodulators market are Squarex, BioRap Technologies LTD, Pfizer Inc., NPO Petrovax Pharm, ResoTher Pharma, InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, Step-Pharma, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals., Horizon Therapeutics plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., iTeos, BioNTech SE, ZERIA Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., Atox Bio, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Squarex announced positive Phase II clinical study results of SQX770, a topical immunomodulator squaric acid dibutyl ester (SADBE) for treatment of patients with recurrent herpes labialis. This drug candidate will be the first and only drug approved by the U. S. FDA for treatment of recurrent herpes labialis after promising completion of phase III trials

In October 2017, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received the approval to launch Apremilast from the Drug Controller General of India. Apremilast, an immuno-modulator used for the treatment of patients with active psoriatic arthritis. Apremilast is an FDA approved therapy for the disease. This approval will bring this immunomodulatory agent in India with a cheaper cost for the patients and also expanding the company’s product portfolio

Market Drivers

Prevailing cases of organ transplantation can drive the growth of this market in the forecast period

Rising awareness about inflammatory bowel diseases also drives the market growth

Growing autoimmune disease will augment the market growth

Increasing development of drug resistance results in rise of immunomodulatory usage; this factor acts as another market driver

Market Restraints

Stringent regulatory policies for approval of immunomodulators antibodies restricts the market growth

High costs associated with immunomodulator products will impede the growth of the market

Adverse effects of immunomodulator drugs including pain, inflammation, epilepsy is another factor hampering the market growth

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL IMMUNOMODULATORS MARKET

By Products

Immunosuppressants Calcineurin Inhibitors Antibodies Antimetabolites Glucocorticoids Others

Immunostimulants Vaccines Antibodies Others



By Application

Respiratory

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Oncology

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

