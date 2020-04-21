Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Overview 2020: Innovative Technology, Operating System, Product Type, Industry Size, Share, and Growing-Demands, Till 2024

The Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Report offers users the detailed study of the market and its main aspects. There are different marketing strategies that every marketer looks up to in order to ace the competition in the Global market. Some of the primary marketing strategies that is needed for every business to be successful are Passion, Focus, Watching the Data, Communicating the value To Your Customers, Your Understanding of Your Target Market. There is a target set in market that every marketing strategy has to reach. A significant development has been recorded by the market of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling, in past few years. It is also for it to grow further. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. A systematized methodology is used to make a Report on the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful. All the information about the Products, manufacturers, vendors, customers and much more is covered in research reports.
The Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market is a highly competitive market with a huge number of vendors. Out of this number, there are some players that has been in this game for quite a time now and made it big for themselves. Whereas, there are many new startups as well who are coming up well. The market analysis is done by the methods such as SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis. It is very important for any business to keep coming up with new ideas in order to stand out in the industry. To identify what makes the business stand out and to take the chance to gain advantage from these findings, SWOT analysis is used by marketers. Whereas PESTEL analysis is the study concerning Economic, Technological, legal, political, social, environmental matters. External factors affecting the market are determined by PESTEL analysis. PESTEL analysis making strategies and planning for all the types of business that may be opening a new company in a new location or an expansion of a product line. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3146693
Battery recycling is a recycling activity that aims to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid waste. Batteries contain a number of heavy metals and toxic chemicals and disposing of them by the same process as regular trash has raised concerns over soil contamination and water pollution.
Lithium-ion batteries and lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries often contain among other useful metals high-grade copper and aluminium in addition to – depending on the active material – transition metals cobalt and nickel as well as rare earths. To prevent a future shortage of cobalt, nickel, and lithium and to enable a sustainable life cycle of these technologies, recycling processes for lithium batteries are needed. These processes have to regain not only cobalt, nickel, copper, and aluminium from spent battery cells, but also a significant share of lithium. In order to achieve this goal, several unit operations are combined into complex process chains, especially considering the task to recover high rates of valuable materials with regard to involved safety issues.
With the continuous development of Li-ion battery and its increasing adoption in a vast industry vertical, a huge requirement for its waste management has emerged up. Moreover, the hiking requirement for Lithium-ion batteries as a major power source in consumer electronic devices and vehicles such as in mobile phones, laptops, tablets and cars is stimulating the future requirement for Lithium–ion battery recycling/ waste management.Overall, the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market performance is positive, despite the historical fluctuations and weak economic environment.
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market is fragmented with fierce competition. Umicor is the world leading player in global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market with the market share of 6.55% in 2018, in terms of revenue, followed by GEM, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, Batrec, Retriev Technologies, Tes-Amm(Recupyl), Duesenfeld, 4R Energy Corp and OnTo Technology. The top 14 listed companies accounted for 20% of the revenue market share in 2018.
According to this study, over the next five years the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market will register a 41.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5565.5 million by 2024, from US$ 988.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Lithium-ion Battery Recycling business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
LiCoO2 Battery
NMC Battery
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Automotive
Marine
Industrial
Electric Power
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Umicore
GEM
Brunp Recycling
SungEel HiTech
Taisen Recycling
Batrec
Retriev Technologies
Tes-Amm(Recupyl)
Duesenfeld
4R Energy Corp
OnTo Technology
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Segment by Type
2.2.1 LiCoO2 Battery
2.2.2 NMC Battery
2.2.3 LiFePO4 Battery
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Segment by Application
2.4.1 Automotive
2.4.2 Marine
2.4.3 Industrial
2.4.4 Electric Power
2.5 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling by Players
3.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling by Regions
4.1 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling by Countries
7.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Recycling by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Forecast
10.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Umicore
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Offered
11.1.3 Umicore Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Umicore News
11.2 GEM
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Offered
11.2.3 GEM Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 GEM News
11.3 Brunp Recycling
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Offered
11.3.3 Brunp Recycling Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Brunp Recycling News
11.4 SungEel HiTech
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Offered
11.4.3 SungEel HiTech Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 SungEel HiTech News
11.5 Taisen Recycling
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Offered
11.5.3 Taisen Recycling Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Taisen Recycling News
11.6 Batrec
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Offered
11.6.3 Batrec Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Batrec News
11.7 Retriev Technologies
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Offered
11.7.3 Retriev Technologies Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Retriev Technologies News
11.8 Tes-Amm(Recupyl)
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Offered
11.8.3 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) News
11.9 Duesenfeld
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Offered
11.9.3 Duesenfeld Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Duesenfeld News
11.10 4R Energy Corp
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Product Offered
11.10.3 4R Energy Corp Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 4R Energy Corp News
11.11 OnTo Technology
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3146693
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
- Industrial Salt Market 2020: By Size, Share, Demand Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Industry Growth, End User and Geographical Overview till 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Computational Biology Market 2020 Global Trend and Forecast to 2025 | Certara (u.s.), Insilico Biotechnology AG (Germany), Chemical Computing Group inc. (Canada), Compugen ltd. (Israel) etc. s - April 21, 2020
- Sperm Bank Market 2020-2025 Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment | Cryos International Androcryos New England Cryogenic Center FairFax Cryobank European Sperm Bank California Cryoban Indian Spermtech ReproTech London Spern Bank Xytex Seattle Sperm Banks - April 21, 2020