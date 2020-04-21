Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market  Emerging Opportunities, Revenue Analysis and Growth Projections By NGM Biopharmaceuticals (US), Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH (Germany), ALLERGAN (Ireland) & Others

Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 157.13 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 117.5 million in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

The primary sclerosing cholangitis market report clearly explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are for the pharmaceutical industry. This market study estimates the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This global primary sclerosing cholangitis market research report is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share are mentioned in the primary sclerosing cholangitis market report.

Additionally, this primary sclerosing cholangitis market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains industry research, market sizing & forecast, competitive intelligence, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, customer insights, technology evolution, innovation trends, and distribution channel assessment. By attaining an actionable market insight via this market research report, sustainable and profitable business strategies can be built. All the data and information involved in this report is taken from incredibly trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, white papers, journals, newspapers, and mergers. Also, before presenting it to the end users, all the information is assessed and validated by the expert team members.

Key Market Competitors: Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the primary sclerosing cholangitis market are Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), NGM Biopharmaceuticals (US), Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH (Germany), ALLERGAN (Ireland), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. (Japan), DURECT CORPORATION (US), Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Sirnaomics, Inc. (US), and HighTide Therapeutics Inc. (China), Glenmark (India), Impax Laboratories, LLC (US), Mylan N.V. (US), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel) and few among others.

Market Drivers

Rise in incidence and prevalence rate of liver failure and bile cancer associated with PSC.

Large No. of pipeline molecules is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Market Restraints

Withdrawal of novel molecules from late stage clinical trials will restrain the growth of the market.

Organ transplantation remains the alternative which is associated with many risk factors like relapse of the disease.

Lack of skilled expertise in remote areas

Fewer Government initiatives taken in this direction.

Segmentation: Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market

By Type

Classic PSC

Small-duct PSC

PSC associated with autoimmune hepatitis

By Treatment Type

Ursodeoxycholic acid

Obeticholic Acid

Methotrexate

Corticosteroids

Others

By Symptom Control

Antihistamines

Cholestyramine

Antibacterials

Opioid Antagonists

Colestipol

Others

By End- User

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

On 19th January, 2016, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Biotie Therapies Corp. According to the agreement, the company will acquire the four pipeline products that include BTT1023, a fully human monoclonal antibody in Phase 2 development for treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) which will help company to grow.

On 27th March, 2019, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced the company’s research and development programs in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) will be presented at The International Liver Congress™ 2019 in Vienna. Currently the novel molecule, Cilofexor has not get the approval but once it gets approval it will generate the revenue for the company and contribute towards the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global primary sclerosing cholangitis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of primary sclerosing cholangitis market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

