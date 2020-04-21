GLOBAL PRINT EQUIPMENT MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Print Equipment Market was valued at USD 22.4 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The process that has seen the biggest number of improvements in recent years is sheetfed offset litho. Innovations by the leading Western and Japanese manufacturers have transformed the technology, to a great extent. Sheetfed offset litho printers are increasingly carrying out simultaneous printing of groups of jobs by setting them up side-by-side across a large-format press. This printing process trend is expected to drive the market in future period.

– Introduction of 3D printing is driving the market.The demand for reduced weight in product packaging and use of thinner and smaller labelling is increasing by the day. This is likely to assist well for print equipment market. Furthermore, emphasis laid on recycling ability of the printing labels is expected to contribute positively to the print equipment market. Governments across the world have already started investing in R&D on 3D printing, which has had a positive impact on technology propagation and adoption. For instance, the Dutch government invested an additional USD 150 million in 3D printing-related research and innovation.

– The increasing investment in the packaging printing machinery is driving the market. In today’s era, an attractive and effective packaging holds the key not only to successfully market a product but to positively change its perception in people’s minds as well. According to Packaging of the World, yearly approx 30% businesses report that their revenues increase when they improve their product packaging and this percent will show a exponential rise in coming future.

– However, the high cost incurred on the implementation of printing structure may restrict growth in the market. Besides high cost structure and sensitive pricing environment, the shifting preference from traditional media to digital media in printing technique might as well hinder the global market in the coming years.

Scope of the Global Print Equipment Market Report

The global printing market is gaining momentum due to technological advancements such as digital enhancements of equipment, evolving software tools and automation in printing. Rising demand for packaged goods means that packaging and label printing are two of the few growth sectors in print demand and other end users supporting the growth are the publication and other commercial segments.

Key Market Trends

Offset Printing Holds the Significant Share in The Market

– The offset printing press process is used in all kinds of printing from the high, medium and low range for the varied range of applications. For many small and medium-sized printing companies, the 50 x 70 cm format is the ideal fit for their product range, especially for commercial and packaging print.

– Many packaging printers in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics segment in particular use the 50 x 70 format, which offers benefits for small folding carton sizes and a high level of embellishments, as well as short runs. However, some companies are upgrading the new design to enhance its user-friendliness. For instance, in Aug 2019, Heidelberg launches a new ergonomic design for its Speedmaster XL 75 and CX 75 offset presses to modernized the new concept design.

– Moreover, one of the most approachable trends for 2018 for offset printers is the hybrid press, which is at the intersection of the digital and offset print process. Offset printers can digitize much of the print process through the use of computers.

– For instance, in Nov 2019, New Heidelberg Versafire and Prinect Digital Frontend Version 2020 introduced flexible application options, particularly in conjunction with offset printing, where the sheets can be pre-printed in offset and then at the desired position added to the digital prints. This makes a fully flexible hybrid production of digital and offset possible and the advantages of both printing processes can be optimally exploited.

– In Japan, the production value of offset printing shows high growth year to year. Japan Printing and Graphics provides high quality, offset printing with many different styles and finishes to meet its business needs. Moreover, various firms of Japan are expanding their business by enhancing network distribution for product to improve the technology. For instance, in Jan 2019, on the eve of the PrintPack India 2019 exhibition, Provin, a distributor of equipment for offset press, held a press conference where they gave a demo of Miyakoshi (printing machinery firm of Japan) Intermittent narrow web offset press MLP-13C 5 color with two flexo units.

Asia-Pacific Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region

– Asia-Pacific is expected for the major growth in the market as various firms are investing in these regions due to high end-user demand along with more development opportunities in packaging printing.

– For instance, Bobst to show the latest solutions and services at Labelexpo Asia 2019, China. The company will illustrate its new Master DM5 hybrid press, the digitally automated machine for the label market. This will illustrate new technologies and opportunities for converters, driven by the digital revolution and drive the growth of hybrid press in this region.

– Moreover, Xeikon, a leading global innovator of digital printing technology, will also present its latest innovations at Labelexpo Asia 2019. After a highly successful Labelexpo Europe in September of this year and equally successful attendance at Printing United in Dallas in the US in October, Xeikon is committed to reaching out to the printers and converters in Asia Pacific. The reason behind attending Labelexpo Asia is to help and guide the region’s potential customers who are looking to enter new markets such as food labels or labels for wines, spirits, health & beauty, and pharmaceuticals.

– Also, Asian companies are expanding their business in other Asian countries. For instance, in March 2019, MPS Systems located in Malaysia expanded their business in China with company name Arisen Printing Equipment for establishing MPS flexo, offset, and digital-hybrid printing presses. In China, the company will service both flexo and gravure printing industries. Moreover in Malaysia, the company shifted to a new location in Bukit Jelutongto where they planned to open a technology center to feature live demonstrations of the EF flexo press with full automation. This will enhance the market growth in these countries.

Competitive Landscape

The print equipment market is fragmented in nature and the rivalry in the market is increasing from both local and global players due to the technology advancement in the printing segment. Key players are Mark Andy Inc., BOBST, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– April 2019 – HP announced the new HP Stitch S series, a portfolio of digital textile printers which can deliver fast, precise color-matching, alongside efficient, simplified processes. It is HP’s latest innovation is designed to accelerate commercial digital print adoption.

– Nov 2019 – CEAD, a Netherlands-based provider of large-scale, composite 3D printing, and Siemens are expanding on existing collaboration and will be jointly presenting their latest development of AM Flexbot. The new AM Flexbot is controlled by Siemens’ technology. It integrates Sinumerik CNC with Run MyRobot/Direct Control as well as a Comau robot arm and CEAD’s single screw extruder unit. The hybrid machine, with both additive and CNC components, can build parts up and achieve higher precision by milling the print down to its final dimensions.

Companies Mentioned:

– Mark Andy Inc.

– BOBST

– KOMORI Corporation

– Windmoller & Holscher

– Barry-Wehmiller

– Landa Corporation

– SPG Prints

– Rotatek Printing Machinery

– Comexi Group

– Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

