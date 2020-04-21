Global Private LTE Market 2020: by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Application Research Report Analysis and Forecast to 2023

According to this study, over the next five years the Private LTE market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Private LTE business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Private LTE market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Private LTE value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
FDD
TDD
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Energy
Utilities
Mining
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Ericsson
Huawei
NEC
Verizon
Cisco
Samsung
Comba
Arris International
Sierra Wireless
Netnumber
Lemko
General Dynamics
Future Technologies
Pdvwireless
Quortus
Ambra Solutions
Zinwave
Redline Communications
Athonet
Mavenir
Star Solutions
Druid Software
Ursys
Luminate Wireless
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Private LTE market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Private LTE market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Private LTE players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Private LTE with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Private LTE submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Private LTE Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Private LTE Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Private LTE Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Private LTE Segment by Type
2.2.1 FDD
2.2.2 TDD
2.3 Private LTE Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Private LTE Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Private LTE Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Private LTE Segment by Application
2.4.1 Energy
2.4.2 Utilities
2.4.3 Mining
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Private LTE Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Private LTE Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Private LTE Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Private LTE by Players
3.1 Global Private LTE Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Private LTE Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Private LTE Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Private LTE Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Private LTE by Regions
4.1 Private LTE Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Private LTE Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Private LTE Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Private LTE Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Private LTE Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Private LTE Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Private LTE Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Private LTE Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Private LTE Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Private LTE Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Private LTE Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Private LTE by Countries
7.2 Europe Private LTE Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Private LTE Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Private LTE by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Private LTE Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Private LTE Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Private LTE Market Forecast
10.1 Global Private LTE Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Private LTE Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Private LTE Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Private LTE Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Private LTE Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Ericsson
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Private LTE Product Offered
11.1.3 Ericsson Private LTE Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Ericsson News
11.2 Huawei
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Private LTE Product Offered
11.2.3 Huawei Private LTE Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Huawei News
11.3 NEC
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Private LTE Product Offered
11.3.3 NEC Private LTE Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 NEC News
11.4 Verizon
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Private LTE Product Offered
11.4.3 Verizon Private LTE Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Verizon News
11.5 Cisco
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Private LTE Product Offered
11.5.3 Cisco Private LTE Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Cisco News
11.6 Samsung
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Private LTE Product Offered
11.6.3 Samsung Private LTE Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Samsung News
11.7 Comba
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Private LTE Product Offered
11.7.3 Comba Private LTE Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Comba News
11.8 Arris International
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Private LTE Product Offered
11.8.3 Arris International Private LTE Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Arris International News
11.9 Sierra Wireless
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Private LTE Product Offered
11.9.3 Sierra Wireless Private LTE Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Sierra Wireless News
11.10 Netnumber
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Private LTE Product Offered
11.10.3 Netnumber Private LTE Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Netnumber News
11.11 Lemko
11.12 General Dynamics
11.13 Future Technologies
11.14 Pdvwireless
11.15 Quortus
11.16 Ambra Solutions
11.17 Zinwave
11.18 Redline Communications
11.19 Athonet
11.20 Mavenir
11.21 Star Solutions
11.22 Druid Software
11.23 Ursys
11.24 Luminate Wireless
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
