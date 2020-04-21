Global Special Effects Services Market Overview 2020: Types, Applications, Manufacturers, Size, Share, Current Trend, User Demand, Growth & Forecast 2024

The Global Special Effects Services Market Report offers users the detailed study of the market and its main aspects. There are different marketing strategies that every marketer looks up to in order to ace the competition in the Global market. Some of the primary marketing strategies that is needed for every business to be successful are Passion, Focus, Watching the Data, Communicating the value To Your Customers, Your Understanding of Your Target Market. There is a target set in market that every marketing strategy has to reach. A significant development has been recorded by the market of Special Effects Services, in past few years. It is also for it to grow further. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. A systematized methodology is used to make a Report on the Global Special Effects Services market. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful. All the information about the Products, manufacturers, vendors, customers and much more is covered in research reports.

The Global Special Effects Services market is a highly competitive market with a huge number of vendors. Out of this number, there are some players that has been in this game for quite a time now and made it big for themselves. Whereas, there are many new startups as well who are coming up well. The market analysis is done by the methods such as SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis. It is very important for any business to keep coming up with new ideas in order to stand out in the industry. To identify what makes the business stand out and to take the chance to gain advantage from these findings, SWOT analysis is used by marketers. Whereas PESTEL analysis is the study concerning Economic, Technological, legal, political, social, environmental matters. External factors affecting the market are determined by PESTEL analysis. PESTEL analysis making strategies and planning for all the types of business that may be opening a new company in a new location or an expansion of a product line. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful.

According to this study, over the next five years the Special Effects Services market will register a 12.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5616.3 million by 2024, from US$ 3569 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Special Effects Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Special Effects Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Special Effects Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Special Shooting

Special Make-up

Special Lighting

Sound Effects

Special Props

Stunt Action

VFX

Others

VFX types occupy the largest market share segmentation reached 61%

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Television

Film

Video Game

Others

Film is the most used area, accounting for 50% of all applications, and Television is the fastest growing area

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Industrial Light and Magic

DNEG

Rodeo Fx

Framestore

The Mill

Legend 3D

Weta Digital

Cinesite

Deluxe Entertainment

Moving Picture Company (MPC)

Pixomondo

Tippett Studio

Digital Idea

Pinewood Studios

Digital Domain

Legendary

Epic Games (UNREAL)

Animal Logic

Sony Pictures Imageworks

Flatworld Solutions Pvt

TNG Visual Effects

Phantom Dynamics

Danish Special Effects Service

XFFX

Bloodhound FX

BUF

Scanline vfx

Method Studios

Artem

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Special Effects Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Special Effects Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Special Effects Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Special Effects Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Special Effects Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Special Effects Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Special Effects Services Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Special Effects Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Special Effects Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Special Shooting

2.2.2 Special Shooting

2.2.3 Special Lighting

2.2.4 Sound Effects

2.2.5 Special Props

2.2.6 Stunt Action

2.2.7 VFX

2.2.8 Others

2.3 Special Effects Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Special Effects Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Special Effects Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Special Effects Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Television

2.4.2 Film

2.4.3 Video Game

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Special Effects Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Special Effects Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Special Effects Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Special Effects Services by Players

3.1 Global Special Effects Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Special Effects Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Special Effects Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Special Effects Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Special Effects Services by Regions

4.1 Special Effects Services Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Special Effects Services Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Special Effects Services Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Special Effects Services Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Special Effects Services Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Special Effects Services Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Special Effects Services Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Special Effects Services Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Special Effects Services Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Special Effects Services Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Special Effects Services Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Special Effects Services by Countries

7.2 Europe Special Effects Services Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Special Effects Services Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Special Effects Services by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Special Effects Services Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Special Effects Services Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Special Effects Services Market Forecast

10.1 Global Special Effects Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Special Effects Services Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Special Effects Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Special Effects Services Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Special Effects Services Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Industrial Light and Magic

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Industrial Light and Magic Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Industrial Light and Magic News

11.2 DNEG

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered

11.2.3 DNEG Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 DNEG News

11.3 Rodeo Fx

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Rodeo Fx Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Rodeo Fx News

11.4 Framestore

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered

11.4.3 Framestore Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Framestore News

11.5 The Mill

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered

11.5.3 The Mill Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 The Mill News

11.6 Legend 3D

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered

11.6.3 Legend 3D Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Legend 3D News

11.7 Weta Digital

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered

11.7.3 Weta Digital Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Weta Digital News

11.8 Cinesite

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered

11.8.3 Cinesite Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Cinesite News

11.9 Deluxe Entertainment

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered

11.9.3 Deluxe Entertainment Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Deluxe Entertainment News

11.10 Moving Picture Company (MPC)

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered

11.10.3 Moving Picture Company (MPC) Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Moving Picture Company (MPC) News

11.11 Pixomondo

11.12 Tippett Studio

11.13 Digital Idea

11.14 Pinewood Studios

11.15 Digital Domain

11.16 Legendary

11.17 Epic Games (UNREAL)

11.18 Animal Logic

11.19 Sony Pictures Imageworks

11.20 Flatworld Solutions Pvt

11.21 TNG Visual Effects

11.22 Phantom Dynamics

11.23 Danish Special Effects Service

11.24 XFFX

11.25 Bloodhound FX

11.26 BUF

11.27 Scanline vfx

11.28 Method Studios

11.29 Artem

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

