Global Trucking Software Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Trucking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Trucking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Trucking Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Transport Pro

Truckers Helper

Infinity Software Solutions

FreightData

TruckLogics

TruckWin

Prophesy Dispatch

ProTransport

Record360

FleetMaster

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC

Mobile

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Carriers

Brokers

3PL Providers

Shippers

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Trucking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Trucking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Trucking Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Trucking Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 PC

1.4.3 Mobile

1.4.4 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Trucking Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Carriers

1.5.3 Brokers

1.5.4 3PL Providers

1.5.5 Shippers

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Trucking Software Market Size

2.2 Trucking Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Trucking Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Trucking Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Trucking Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Trucking Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Trucking Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Trucking Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Trucking Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Trucking Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Trucking Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Trucking Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Trucking Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Trucking Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Trucking Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Trucking Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Trucking Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Trucking Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Trucking Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Trucking Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Trucking Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Trucking Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Trucking Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Trucking Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Trucking Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Trucking Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Trucking Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Trucking Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Trucking Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Trucking Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Trucking Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Trucking Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Trucking Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Trucking Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Trucking Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Trucking Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Trucking Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Trucking Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Trucking Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Trucking Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Trucking Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Transport Pro

12.1.1 Transport Pro Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Trucking Software Introduction

12.1.4 Transport Pro Revenue in Trucking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Transport Pro Recent Development

12.2 Truckers Helper

12.2.1 Truckers Helper Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Trucking Software Introduction

12.2.4 Truckers Helper Revenue in Trucking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Truckers Helper Recent Development

12.3 Infinity Software Solutions

12.3.1 Infinity Software Solutions Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Trucking Software Introduction

12.3.4 Infinity Software Solutions Revenue in Trucking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Infinity Software Solutions Recent Development

12.4 FreightData

12.4.1 FreightData Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Trucking Software Introduction

12.4.4 FreightData Revenue in Trucking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 FreightData Recent Development

12.5 TruckLogics

12.5.1 TruckLogics Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Trucking Software Introduction

12.5.4 TruckLogics Revenue in Trucking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 TruckLogics Recent Development

12.6 TruckWin

12.6.1 TruckWin Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Trucking Software Introduction

12.6.4 TruckWin Revenue in Trucking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 TruckWin Recent Development

12.7 Prophesy Dispatch

12.7.1 Prophesy Dispatch Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Trucking Software Introduction

12.7.4 Prophesy Dispatch Revenue in Trucking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Prophesy Dispatch Recent Development

12.8 ProTransport

12.8.1 ProTransport Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Trucking Software Introduction

12.8.4 ProTransport Revenue in Trucking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 ProTransport Recent Development

12.9 Record360

12.9.1 Record360 Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Trucking Software Introduction

12.9.4 Record360 Revenue in Trucking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Record360 Recent Development

12.10 FleetMaster

12.10.1 FleetMaster Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Trucking Software Introduction

12.10.4 FleetMaster Revenue in Trucking Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 FleetMaster Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

