Global Video Analysis (VA) Market 2020: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Video Analysis(VA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Analysis(VA) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Video Analysis(VA) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

IntelliVision

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

Objectvideo, Inc.

Avigilon

Qognify

PureTech Systems

VCA Technology

DVTEL

ObjectVideo

Sony

Panasonic

PELCO

Honeywell Security

Siemens

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI Sector

Government Sector

Healthcare Sector

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics sector

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video Analysis(VA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video Analysis(VA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Analysis(VA) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Video Analysis(VA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Video Analysis(VA) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI Sector

1.5.3 Government Sector

1.5.4 Healthcare Sector

1.5.5 Industrial Sector

1.5.6 Retail Sector

1.5.7 Transport and Logistics sector

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Video Analysis(VA) Market Size

2.2 Video Analysis(VA) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Video Analysis(VA) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Video Analysis(VA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Video Analysis(VA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Video Analysis(VA) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Video Analysis(VA) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Video Analysis(VA) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Video Analysis(VA) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Video Analysis(VA) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Video Analysis(VA) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Video Analysis(VA) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Video Analysis(VA) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Video Analysis(VA) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Video Analysis(VA) Key Players in China

7.3 China Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Video Analysis(VA) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Video Analysis(VA) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Video Analysis(VA) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Video Analysis(VA) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Video Analysis(VA) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Video Analysis(VA) Key Players in India

10.3 India Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Video Analysis(VA) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Video Analysis(VA) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Video Analysis(VA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 IntelliVision

12.2.1 IntelliVision Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction

12.2.4 IntelliVision Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 IntelliVision Recent Development

12.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.3.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction

12.3.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

12.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.4.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction

12.4.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Honeywell International, Inc.

12.5.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction

12.5.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Axis Communications AB

12.6.1 Axis Communications AB Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction

12.6.4 Axis Communications AB Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Axis Communications AB Recent Development

12.7 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

12.7.1 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction

12.7.4 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Objectvideo, Inc.

12.8.1 Objectvideo, Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction

12.8.4 Objectvideo, Inc. Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Objectvideo, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Avigilon

12.9.1 Avigilon Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction

12.9.4 Avigilon Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Avigilon Recent Development

12.10 Qognify

12.10.1 Qognify Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Video Analysis(VA) Introduction

12.10.4 Qognify Revenue in Video Analysis(VA) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Qognify Recent Development

12.11 PureTech Systems

12.12 VCA Technology

12.13 DVTEL

12.14 ObjectVideo

12.15 Sony

12.16 Panasonic

12.17 PELCO

12.18 Honeywell Security

12.19 Siemens

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

