Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Video Management Software (VMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Management Software (VMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Video Management Software (VMS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Genetec
Qognify
Verint
Axis
Aimetis
OnSSI
Video Insight
AxxonSoft
Tyco Security
Cathexis
MindTree
Bosch
Panasonic
Milestone
Pelco
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Standard Level
Enterprise Level
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Bank & Financial Applications
Manufacturing
Entertainments & Media
Automotive
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Management Software (VMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Management Software (VMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Management Software (VMS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Standard Level
1.4.3 Enterprise Level
1.4.4 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Bank & Financial Applications
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Entertainments & Media
1.5.5 Automotive
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size
2.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Video Management Software (VMS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Video Management Software (VMS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Genetec
12.1.1 Genetec Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.1.4 Genetec Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Genetec Recent Development
12.2 Qognify
12.2.1 Qognify Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.2.4 Qognify Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Qognify Recent Development
12.3 Verint
12.3.1 Verint Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.3.4 Verint Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Verint Recent Development
12.4 Axis
12.4.1 Axis Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.4.4 Axis Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Axis Recent Development
12.5 Aimetis
12.5.1 Aimetis Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.5.4 Aimetis Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Aimetis Recent Development
12.6 OnSSI
12.6.1 OnSSI Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.6.4 OnSSI Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 OnSSI Recent Development
12.7 Video Insight
12.7.1 Video Insight Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.7.4 Video Insight Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Video Insight Recent Development
12.8 AxxonSoft
12.8.1 AxxonSoft Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.8.4 AxxonSoft Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 AxxonSoft Recent Development
12.9 Tyco Security
12.9.1 Tyco Security Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.9.4 Tyco Security Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Tyco Security Recent Development
12.10 Cathexis
12.10.1 Cathexis Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Introduction
12.10.4 Cathexis Revenue in Video Management Software (VMS) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Cathexis Recent Development
12.11 MindTree
12.12 Bosch
12.13 Panasonic
12.14 Milestone
12.15 Pelco
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
