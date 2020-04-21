Glycerol Monooleate Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2026| Nantong Hansheng Chemical, Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Glycerol Monooleate Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Glycerol Monooleate market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Glycerol Monooleate market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Glycerol Monooleate market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Glycerol Monooleate market.

Leading players of the global Glycerol Monooleate market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Glycerol Monooleate market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Glycerol Monooleate market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Glycerol Monooleate market.

The major players that are operating in the global Glycerol Monooleate market are: Nantong Hansheng Chemical, Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical, Hangzhou Oleochemicals, Oleon NV, Corbion, Kao Chemicals, BASF, Stepan, GIN&ING New Material Technology, Venus Goa

Global Glycerol Monooleate Market by Product Type: Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Other

Global Glycerol Monooleate Market by Application: Cosmetic & Personal Care, Textile Industry, Plastic Industry, Food Industry, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Glycerol Monooleate market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Glycerol Monooleate market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Glycerol Monooleate market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Glycerol Monooleate market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Glycerol Monooleate market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Glycerol Monooleate market

Highlighting important trends of the global Glycerol Monooleate market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Glycerol Monooleate market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Glycerol Monooleate market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Glycerol Monooleate Market Overview

1.1 Glycerol Monooleate Product Overview

1.2 Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Grade

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Glycerol Monooleate Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Glycerol Monooleate Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Glycerol Monooleate Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Glycerol Monooleate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Glycerol Monooleate Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Glycerol Monooleate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Glycerol Monooleate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Glycerol Monooleate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Glycerol Monooleate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Glycerol Monooleate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Glycerol Monooleate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Glycerol Monooleate Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Glycerol Monooleate Industry

1.5.1.1 Glycerol Monooleate Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Glycerol Monooleate Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Glycerol Monooleate Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Glycerol Monooleate Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Glycerol Monooleate Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Glycerol Monooleate Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Glycerol Monooleate Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Glycerol Monooleate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glycerol Monooleate Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glycerol Monooleate Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Glycerol Monooleate as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glycerol Monooleate Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Glycerol Monooleate Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Glycerol Monooleate Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Glycerol Monooleate Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Glycerol Monooleate Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glycerol Monooleate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Glycerol Monooleate Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Glycerol Monooleate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Glycerol Monooleate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Glycerol Monooleate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Glycerol Monooleate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Glycerol Monooleate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Glycerol Monooleate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Glycerol Monooleate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Glycerol Monooleate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Glycerol Monooleate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Glycerol Monooleate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Glycerol Monooleate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Glycerol Monooleate by Application

4.1 Glycerol Monooleate Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cosmetic & Personal Care

4.1.2 Textile Industry

4.1.3 Plastic Industry

4.1.4 Food Industry

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Glycerol Monooleate Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Glycerol Monooleate Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Glycerol Monooleate Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Glycerol Monooleate Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Glycerol Monooleate by Application

4.5.2 Europe Glycerol Monooleate by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Glycerol Monooleate by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Glycerol Monooleate by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Glycerol Monooleate by Application

5 North America Glycerol Monooleate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Glycerol Monooleate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Glycerol Monooleate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Glycerol Monooleate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Glycerol Monooleate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Glycerol Monooleate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glycerol Monooleate Business

10.1 Nantong Hansheng Chemical

10.1.1 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Glycerol Monooleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Glycerol Monooleate Products Offered

10.1.5 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Recent Development

10.2 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

10.2.1 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Corporation Information

10.2.2 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Glycerol Monooleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Glycerol Monooleate Products Offered

10.2.5 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Recent Development

10.3 Hangzhou Oleochemicals

10.3.1 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Glycerol Monooleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Glycerol Monooleate Products Offered

10.3.5 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Recent Development

10.4 Oleon NV

10.4.1 Oleon NV Corporation Information

10.4.2 Oleon NV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Oleon NV Glycerol Monooleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Oleon NV Glycerol Monooleate Products Offered

10.4.5 Oleon NV Recent Development

10.5 Corbion

10.5.1 Corbion Corporation Information

10.5.2 Corbion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Corbion Glycerol Monooleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Corbion Glycerol Monooleate Products Offered

10.5.5 Corbion Recent Development

10.6 Kao Chemicals

10.6.1 Kao Chemicals Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kao Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Kao Chemicals Glycerol Monooleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Kao Chemicals Glycerol Monooleate Products Offered

10.6.5 Kao Chemicals Recent Development

10.7 BASF

10.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.7.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 BASF Glycerol Monooleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 BASF Glycerol Monooleate Products Offered

10.7.5 BASF Recent Development

10.8 Stepan

10.8.1 Stepan Corporation Information

10.8.2 Stepan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Stepan Glycerol Monooleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Stepan Glycerol Monooleate Products Offered

10.8.5 Stepan Recent Development

10.9 GIN&ING New Material Technology

10.9.1 GIN&ING New Material Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 GIN&ING New Material Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 GIN&ING New Material Technology Glycerol Monooleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 GIN&ING New Material Technology Glycerol Monooleate Products Offered

10.9.5 GIN&ING New Material Technology Recent Development

10.10 Venus Goa

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Glycerol Monooleate Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Venus Goa Glycerol Monooleate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Venus Goa Recent Development

11 Glycerol Monooleate Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Glycerol Monooleate Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Glycerol Monooleate Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

