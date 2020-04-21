Home Health Hub Market to Grow Massively by 2020-2027 with Top Players Ideal Life Inc., iHealth Labs Inc., Honeywell International Inc

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Home Health Hub to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Service, Type of Patient Monitoring and End User.’ The global Home health hub market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,008.30 Mn in 2027 from US$ 188.73 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global home health hub market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The leading companies operating in the Home health hub market include OnKöl, Insung Information Co, Ltd., Ideal Life Inc., iHealth Labs Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Vivify Health, Inc., Capsule Technologies Inc. (Qualcomm Life, Inc.), medium, Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions, and Cisco Systems, Inc.,.

The global home health hub market, based on the product & service, is segmented into smartphone-based, standalone, and services. In 2018, the standalone segment held the largest market share of the home health hub market, by product & service. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 because it enables the patients to manage chronic conditions at preferred care settings by the patient. Additionally, product manufacturing is governed under government regulatory agencies to maintain the quality of products as it is, directly and indirectly, related to human health.

The market for home health hub is expected to grow, owing to factors such as the rising preference for home monitoring devices and better health outcomes and reduced costs. Moreover, the growing use of smartphones is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

A home health hub comprises a wide range of health data of patients from the point of care that includes vital signs, weight, heart rates, blood sugar, blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, and electrocardiograms. The data can be transmitted to skilled health professionals in facilities such as hospitals and intensive care units, skilled nursing facilities, centralized off-site case management programs, and monitoring centers. The patients monitored remotely by professionals are provided with a treatment plan based on health data information. Many companies are focusing on developing innovative products. For instance, in January 2014, iHealth Lab Inc. launched three new wearable mobile personal health products—ambulatory blood pressure monitor (ABPM), wearable pulse oximeter, and wireless ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG). Therefore, owing to the abovementioned factors, the demand for home health hubs is significantly increased during the forecast period.

Several organic and inorganic growth strategies such as approvals, product launches, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of home health hub. For instance, in June 2017, Honeywell International Inc. launched its product LifeStream 5.2 which is the latest version. It has been approved by the FDA for used as a telehealth software.

FAQ

1. What are home health hub?

Answer: – Home health hubs are also called home health gateways is a software platform that connects the health caregiver and patient through the patient’s electronic devices and proactively organizes, cares & manages chronic diseases for better outcomes. Significant developments such as advanced connected home and mobile technologies are increasing efficiency and automation capabilities of data collection from patients. This helps to improve hospital and patient connectivity, thereby improving healthcare delivery and quality of care.

2. What are the driving factors for the home health hub industry across the globe?

Answer: – The rising preference for home monitoring devices, increasing remotely monitored patients by professionals with a treatment plan based on the health data information is expected to propel the growth of the home health hubs market. Moreover, Better health outcomes by advanced home health hubs at reduced costs is anticipated to drive the global market.

3. What are the prices of home health hubs?

Answer: – Prices of home health hub varies from USD 20 (small home hub that work with any connected health device such as blood pressure, weight scales, etc.) to USD 150.

