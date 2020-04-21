How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact China Life Insurance Company Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2025

The report on the China Life Insurance Company market provides a bird's eye view of the current proceeding within the China Life Insurance Company market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the China Life Insurance Company market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Summary

China Life Insurance Company (China Life), a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company, offers a range of life insurance products. It provides term life insurance, whole life insurance, endowment insurance, universal life insurance, group life insurance, and annuity policies. China Life also provides accident and health insurance products such as medical expense insurance, disease-specific insurance, and defined benefit insurance. The company serves individuals, SMEs, and large institutional clients in China. It markets and distributes products through direct sales representatives, insurance agency companies, commercial banks, and insurance brokerage companies.

This report provides insights into China Life’s digital transformation strategies, accelerator programs, and innovation centers. It also gives an overview of its technology initiatives, covering partnerships and product launches, as well as insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. In addition, the report includes details of the company’s estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Scope

– China Life is exploring technologies including AI, blockchain, big data, cloud, IoT, mobile, and robotic process automation to provide enhanced customer experiences, achieve operational efficiencies, and minimize fraud.

– China Life is focusing on strengthening technological innovations that can be integrated into its existing business processes. As part of its transformation strategy it has established digital platforms and upgraded its salesforce platform.

– China Life has been working to strengthen innovation in products, services, and technology and broaden its service channels. China Life is applying AI and big data to build automatic customer service robots and speech recognition solutions.

