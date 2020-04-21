How COVID-19 Will Reshape Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry Market Size & Share Insights on Growing Applications 2020-2026

By efficiently using technology, innovative applications and expertise, this Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry Market research report has been prepared which effectively manages large and complex market data tables. This business document explains market segmentation in the most-detailed pattern as well as conducts thorough analysis of patents and major market players to present a competitive landscape. The report also comprises of reviews about key players, major collaborations, merger; acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report has been framed with the proper use of tools like SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis methods.

Global Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry Market By Type (dc-GDMS, rf-GDMS), Application (Industry, Scientific Research), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry Market

Global glow discharge mass spectrometry market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing application of GDMS and technological advancement in mass spectrometry are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry Market

Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry (GDMS) is one of the most potent solid state analytical methods for direct trace, impurity and solid depth profiling. They are widely used for the detection of the sensitive & fast ion and allow direct trace elemental determination in strong metals with excellent sensitivity and accuracy below ng g–. They have the ability to quantify different material from lithium to uranium. They are widely used in application in industry, scientific research and other.

Market Drivers

Increasing funding and investment will drive the growth of this market

They have ability to respond to metal and non-metals which have high sensitivity, and have minimal matrix effects; this factor will also accelerate the market growth

Ability to determine elements in high purity conductive and semi- conductive material acts as a market driver

Technological advancement in mass spectrometry also uplifts the market growth

Market Restraints

Inappropriateness of GDMS for analysis of liquid samples and material analysis will restrain the market growth

Requirement of ionization at less pressure will also hamper the market growth in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry Market

By Type

dc-GDMS

rf-GDMS

By Application

Industry

Scientific Research

Key Development in the Market:

In May 2014, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that they have collaborated with Evans Analytical Group so they can add pulsed ion technology to their GDMS. The main aim of the addition is to make the pulsed mode ion source an additional feature in their GDMS. This makes the GDMS available for different materials science community

Competitive Analysis:

Global glow discharge mass spectrometry market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of glow discharge mass spectrometry market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global glow discharge mass spectrometry market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Nu Instruments, Horiba India, Mass Spectrometry Instruments, Nanolab Technologies, Inc., among others.

