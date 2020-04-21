Hybrid Operating Rooms Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth through 2028

The healthcare industry is gradually transforming from conventional operating methods to intraoperative approach for surgeries. An estimated 234 million major surgeries are performed every year globally which include cardiac catheterizations, endoscopy, neurosurgery and so on. The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is driving growth of hybrid operating rooms.

The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and various technological innovations in the healthcare industry are the major driving force for the global healthcare industry. However, high cost of establishment and safety concerns are still major challenges before the market. The market is dominated by applications in cardiovascular and neurosurgery both contributing to more than 60% of the market share.

1. Maquet Getinge Group

2. Cook Medical

3. GE Healthcare

4. Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

5. Eschmann Equipment

6. Mizuho OSI

7. TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

8. Stryker Corporation

9. Skytron, LLC

10. NDS Surgical Imaging, LLC

11. STERIS Corporation

12. Philips Healthcare

13. Siemens Healthcare

14. Toshiba Healthcare

15. Barco

16. Johnson and Johnson

17. SISCO Ltd

18. Sontec Instruments

19. Mediflex

20. Sklar

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR upto 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

6. Deep profiles top competitive companies

