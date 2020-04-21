Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Insights with Key Company Profiles – Forecast to 2025

Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Research Report 2019 is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guideline about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings.

According to the study, the global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market is valued at 403.1 million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach 543.1 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2020-2026.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report is:

Atlas Copco, Actuant, SPX FLOW Bolting Systems, Boltight, SKF, ITH Bolting Technology, FPT – Fluid Power Technology, Siempelkamp Tensioning Systems, Beck Crespel, Riverhawk, Hi-Force, Primo, Hire Torque, BRAND TS, Wren Hydraulic Equipment, Hydraulics Technology Inc (HTI), TorcUP, Powermaster Engineers, Amongst Others

The leading players of Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner has a hydraulic body which, using a hydraulic fluid, exerts a strong tension load on the bolt through the brace screwed on that bolt. The body also rests on the skirt in order to apply the reaction force on the assembly to be tightened. Hydraulic bolt tensioning is the fast, simple, safe, and accurate method of tightening bolts and studs. Bolt tensioning involves multiple bolts in a flanged joint being tightened simultaneously. The bolt tensioners are linked together by hydraulic hoses, ensuring that each bolt is tightened with exactly the same force. This results in a uniform load on the gasket in the flanged joint.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner industry is concentrate. Atlas Copco, Actuant, SPX FLOW Bolting Systems, Boltight and SKF are the top five producers based on revenue. And they account for about 51% of the revenue market. The total revenue was about 408.6 M USD in 2016, which is forecasted to reach 428.0 M USD in 2017.

Segment by Type

Topside Bolt Tensioners

Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners

Wind Bolt Tensioners

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Wind & Power Generation

Industrial

Others

Overview:

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Further in the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Market key players are also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supple and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

