Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Demand Increasing for OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) Market Worldwide Forecast to 2027

COVID-19 Impact on OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

companies profiled in the OTC consumer health products (powder form) market report are Pfizer, Inc., GlaxosmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Ipsen, Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, and American Health, among others.

The OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) Market has been segmented as follows:

OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) Market, by Indication, Revenue (US$ Mn), 2015-2025 Skin Care Products Nutritional Supplements Oral Care Products Wound Care Management Products Gastrointestinal Products Others

OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) Market, by Distribution Channel, Revenue (US$ Mn), 2015-2025 Hospital Pharmacy Independent Pharmacies and Retail Stores Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Online Sales Others

OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) Market, by Region, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025 North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



