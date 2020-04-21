Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electronic Shelf Label Market Tipped to Grow at a Steady Pace Over the Forecast Period, – 2018 to 2028

A recent market research report on the Electronic Shelf Label market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Electronic Shelf Label market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Electronic Shelf Label market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Electronic Shelf Label market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Electronic Shelf Label

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Electronic Shelf Label market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Electronic Shelf Label in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Electronic Shelf Label Market

The presented report dissects the Electronic Shelf Label market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

competitive landscape. This section covers analysis on various companies participating in the electronic shelf label market along with several aspects such as mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio analysis, company overviews, marketing strategies, key financials such as market shares and revenues. The report also delivers a complete SWOT analysis along with recent developments and innovations and information on research and development activities carried out by major players in the in the electronic shelf label space. For instance, Pricer AB developed and launched a large number of electronic shelf label in stores in France in 2017 owing to its efficient HDT and HD150 label sizes. Likewise, Altierre Corporation launched “One Price Auto Tags as-a-service” for automotive dealers in 2018. Key companies profiled in the electronic shelf label report include Pricer AB, Altierre Corporation, SES-imagotag, DisplayData Ltd., Solum Co. Ltd., Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd., and Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd., to name a few.

Note: To know more about the competitive landscape, request a free sample copy of the report

Research Methodology

Insights on electronic shelf label market have been garnered using a unique research process. The research methodology used to compile the report is a combination of extensive primary and secondary research that ensure higher accuracy of the data gleaned. The research process begins with secondary research followed by primary interviews. Key stakeholders in the market, technical advisors, directors, vice presidents and subject matter experts involved in the electronic shelf label space have been interviewed to gain an in-depth understanding about the market. Moreover, multiple interviews are carried out across several regional markets to gain a further deep dive. With this robust research methodology, several qualitative and quantitative insights along with key dynamics have been complied in the research report.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Electronic Shelf Label market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Electronic Shelf Label market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Electronic Shelf Label market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

