Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on On-site Preventive Care Market Tracking Report Analysis 2019-2026

COVID-19 Impact on On-site Preventive Care Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global On-site Preventive Care market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the On-site Preventive Care market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Companies across the globe are adopting on-site preventive care in order to control the existing cost of their healthcare services. On-site preventive care provides administrations with treatment options for their employees and representative services pertaining to healthcare in their work place. These on-site services tend to diminish the rate of services used by the employees on off-site preventive care. The services that are incorporated in on-site preventive care help reduce the risk of future illness among employees, addressing their present concerns, vaccinations, physical routines, screening of health issues such as anxiety, hypertension, etc., and identifying future risks. As result, there are different types of service types pertaining to on-site preventive care. The service types include acute care, chronic disease management, nutrition management, diagnostic screening, wellness and coaching, and others.

Acute care to become the most adopted service in the coming years

Acute care mainly refers to the branch of secondary healthcare services where the respective patients receive an active but generally a short-term treatment for illness episodes or severe injury. It is also provided at times of urgent medical scenarios or at the time of surgery recovery mode. In terms of medical vocabulary, the way the care of acute conditions is given is totally opposite of long-term care of chronic care services. These services are generally delivered by groups of well-trained healthcare professionals from a range of surgical and medical specialities. At the time of acute care, the on-site preventive service clinicians may admit the patient in the urgent care centre, ambulatory centre, and the emergency department. The United States is one of the leading countries to adopt acute care services in its on-site preventive care centres. A certain federal law called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) requires a maximum number of the hospitals to deliver an inspection and also stabilising treatment, short of the consideration of the insurance coverage or the ability to pay, at the time when a patient is presented to an emergency room for immediate attention and medical treatment.

Chronic disease management to closely trail acute care

Chronic ailments are long haul conditions that advance gradually after some time. This includes conditions such as coronary illness, diabetes, chronic kidney ailment, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), arthritis, and depression among others. Chronic Disease Management (CDM) is continuous care and support to help people affected by unending health conditions through therapeutic care, awareness programmes, and advanced medical facilities. This may incorporate consistent visits and support from a family doctor or other essential care suppliers and may comprise group based projects or referrals to authority projects and administrations.

The rising number of chronic diseases across the globe has further triggered the need for chronic disease management in on-site preventive care centres. The World Health Organization estimated that over 14 million new cases of cancer occurred across the globe in 2012 and out of these 7.4 million cases were among men and 6.7 million among women. This number is anticipated to rise to 24 million by the end of 2035. The growing incidences of cancer, infective diseases, and cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost the use of this particular service in the long run.

