In-depth Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Electronically Commutated Motor Market | Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Electronically Commutated Motor Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Electronically Commutated Motor Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Electronically Commutated Motor Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Electronically Commutated Motor Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Electronically Commutated Motor Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Electronically Commutated Motor market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Electronically Commutated Motor Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Electronically Commutated Motor Market: ABB Group, Siemens, WEG, Parker Hannifin, Nidec Motor Corporation, ASTRO Motorengesellschaft, ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES, Maxon Motor, Buhler Motor GmbH, Kollmorgen

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Electronically Commutated Motor Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Electronically Commutated Motor Market Segmentation By Product: 0 – 750 W, 750 W – 3 kW, 3 kW – 75 kW, Above 75 kW

Global Electronically Commutated Motor Market Segmentation By Application: Consumer Electronic, Transport, Heating & Ventilation, Industrial Engineering, and Model Engineering

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Electronically Commutated Motor Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Electronically Commutated Motor Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronically Commutated Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Electronically Commutated Motor Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 0 – 750 W

1.4.3 750 W – 3 kW

1.4.4 3 kW – 75 kW

1.4.5 Above 75 kW

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Consumer Electronic

1.5.3 Transport

1.5.4 Heating & Ventilation

1.5.5 Industrial Engineering, and Model Engineering

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Electronically Commutated Motor Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Electronically Commutated Motor Industry

1.6.1.1 Electronically Commutated Motor Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Electronically Commutated Motor Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Electronically Commutated Motor Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Electronically Commutated Motor Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Electronically Commutated Motor Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electronically Commutated Motor Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Electronically Commutated Motor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Electronically Commutated Motor Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Electronically Commutated Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Electronically Commutated Motor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Electronically Commutated Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Electronically Commutated Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronically Commutated Motor Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Electronically Commutated Motor Production by Regions

4.1 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Electronically Commutated Motor Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Electronically Commutated Motor Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electronically Commutated Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Electronically Commutated Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Electronically Commutated Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electronically Commutated Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Electronically Commutated Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Electronically Commutated Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Electronically Commutated Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Electronically Commutated Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Electronically Commutated Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Electronically Commutated Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Electronically Commutated Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Electronically Commutated Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Electronically Commutated Motor Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Electronically Commutated Motor Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Electronically Commutated Motor Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Electronically Commutated Motor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ABB Group

8.1.1 ABB Group Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 ABB Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ABB Group Product Description

8.1.5 ABB Group Recent Development

8.2 Siemens

8.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Siemens Product Description

8.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

8.3 WEG

8.3.1 WEG Corporation Information

8.3.2 WEG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 WEG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 WEG Product Description

8.3.5 WEG Recent Development

8.4 Parker Hannifin

8.4.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

8.4.2 Parker Hannifin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Parker Hannifin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Parker Hannifin Product Description

8.4.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

8.5 Nidec Motor Corporation

8.5.1 Nidec Motor Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 Nidec Motor Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Nidec Motor Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Nidec Motor Corporation Product Description

8.5.5 Nidec Motor Corporation Recent Development

8.6 ASTRO Motorengesellschaft

8.6.1 ASTRO Motorengesellschaft Corporation Information

8.6.2 ASTRO Motorengesellschaft Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 ASTRO Motorengesellschaft Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 ASTRO Motorengesellschaft Product Description

8.6.5 ASTRO Motorengesellschaft Recent Development

8.7 ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES

8.7.1 ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES Corporation Information

8.7.2 ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES Product Description

8.7.5 ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES Recent Development

8.8 Maxon Motor

8.8.1 Maxon Motor Corporation Information

8.8.2 Maxon Motor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Maxon Motor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Maxon Motor Product Description

8.8.5 Maxon Motor Recent Development

8.9 Buhler Motor GmbH

8.9.1 Buhler Motor GmbH Corporation Information

8.9.2 Buhler Motor GmbH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Buhler Motor GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Buhler Motor GmbH Product Description

8.9.5 Buhler Motor GmbH Recent Development

8.10 Kollmorgen

8.10.1 Kollmorgen Corporation Information

8.10.2 Kollmorgen Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Kollmorgen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Kollmorgen Product Description

8.10.5 Kollmorgen Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Electronically Commutated Motor Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Electronically Commutated Motor Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Electronically Commutated Motor Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Electronically Commutated Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Electronically Commutated Motor Sales Channels

11.2.2 Electronically Commutated Motor Distributors

11.3 Electronically Commutated Motor Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Electronically Commutated Motor Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

