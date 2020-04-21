India Washing Machine Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

The Global India Washing Machine Market research report added by Report Ocean offers a complete evolution of growth trends prevailing in the global business domain. This report also presents definitive data about market, size, commercialization factors and revenue forecast of the industry. In addition, the study explicitly highlights the aggressive reputation of key players within the projection timeline even as specializing in their portfolio and regional growth endeavors.

The report on the India Washing Machine market specifies information about this industry regarding a thorough and detailed assessment of this business. As per the report, the India Washing Machine market has been further divided into crucial segments. A brief of the industry with regards to the market size in terms of the volume and remuneration aspects, as well as the current picture of the India Washing Machine market has been included in the report.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive analysis of leading market players is another notable feature of the India Washing Machine market report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market. The report offers company profile of market players alongside product picture and it’s specifications, India Washing Machine market plans, and technology adopted by them, future development plans. In addition, strength and weaknesses analysis of India Washing Machine market competitive firms gives competitive advantages so that the efficiency and the productivity of companies are improved.

Key players:

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Samsung India Electronics Ltd, Whirlpool, Godrej, Electrolux, IFB, Lloyds, Videocon, Midea, Intex, MarQ by Flipkart, Mitashi, Bosch, Sansui, Onida and Other prominent players.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of its type, the market is segmented into into Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic washing machine and other. The Fully Automatic washing machine Market is expected to grow in the forecast period. A fully automatic system offers a clean wash and even extracts dirt and stains efficeintly. For stain removal the front loader automatic washing machine is particularly effective without harming the cloth. The water stimulates the detergent as the clothes turn in the drum and the rubbing between the clothes starts the process of extracting the stain and dirt.

The agitator rubs against the clothes in a top loader to cause friction, which removes marks and stain on the garments, although this can harm the fabric material. A semi-automatic stain removal is not as effective as automatic washing machine.

India Washing Machine Market: Capacity

On the basis of washing machine capacity, the market is segmented into Below 6 kg , 6 to 8 kg and Above 8kg. 6 to 8 kg is expected to dominate the market as this type of washing machine is efficient for medium size family across India.

India Washing Machine Market: End-Use

On the basis of washing machine end-use, market is segmented into Commercial and Residential. The increase in disposable income and a decline in the average selling price of the washing machine is expected to propel the demand for residential washing machines in India and is expected to grow in the coming years. The innovation of smart connected products is attracting consumers and enabling them to replace their existing products.

The growth in online laundry services is expected to propel the demand over the coming years in India. Also, the growing trend of outsourcing laundry services in hospitals, hospitality, and government sectors is anticipated to boost the demand for commercial laundry.

India Washing Machine Market: Regional Insights

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Note: The report historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request. Moreover, the scope of a published report can be modified as per the requirement, specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

