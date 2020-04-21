Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027

The infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), also known as mechanized infantry combat vehicle (MICV) or an armored fighting vehicle, is a combat vehicle manufactured to carry troops into the battlefield and provide direct fire support. The IFVs have less weight than a tank and hence are more mobile. Unlike the armored personnel carriers (APC), the IFVs are characteristically equipped with large guns and canons. They frequently serve both as the mode of transport for an automatic infantry unit as well as the weapon support for main battle tanks.

The “Global Infantry Fighting Vehicle Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the infantry fighting vehicle market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of infantry fighting vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by type, configuration, application. The global infantry fighting vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading infantry fighting vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the infantry fighting vehicle market.

The reports cover key developments in the infantry fighting vehicle market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from infantry fighting vehicle market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for infantry fighting vehicle market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the infantry fighting vehicle market.

The report also includes the profiles of key infantry fighting vehicle market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

BAE Systems

FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.-.

General Dynamics

Hanwha Defense

Iveco

Oto Melara Consortium

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG

Kurganmashzavod JSC

Paramount Group

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

The report analyzes factors affecting infantry fighting vehicle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the infantry fighting vehicle market in these regions.

