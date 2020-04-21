Interleukin-1 (IL-1) Market Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2020 – 2030

Growing prevalence of certain types of chronic inflammation-mediated diseases such as arthritis, joint diseases, and diabetes, has been one of the prominent factors contributing to the growth of the global Interleukin-1 (IL-1) market. Moreover, rising interest & understanding of aspects associated with IL-1, has considerably complimented the growth of IL-1 market. Strong product pipeline of Interleukin-1 (IL-1) drugs such as APX002 and Belnacasan (VX-765, also HMR3480) by Creative-Biolabs and Vertex Pharmaceuticals respectively, is expected to further propel the growth of the market.

The prominent players operating in the global Interleukin-1 (IL-1) market are Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, XBiotech, Creative Biolabs and other prominent players.

In U.S., it is estimated that, an average patient suffering from chronic inflammatory conditions, spends approximately US$ 38,000 on additional expenditures every year. Growing incidences of arthritis or other forms of rheumatic diseases is anticipated to significantly contribute to the global Interleukin-1 (IL-1) drugs market during the forecast period. In the U.S., the prevalence of doctor-diagnosed arthritis is anticipated to multiply significantly in the coming years. For instance, by 2040, it is estimated that 78.4 million adults aged above 18 years, will be diagnosed with doctor-diagnosed arthritis. Increasing incidences of these disorders are anticipated to significantly contribute to the growing demand for Interleukin-1 (IL-1) drugs during the forecast period.

Interleukin-1 (IL-1) Market by Type:

Anakinra,

Rilonacept,

Canakinumab,

Gintuit

Interleukin-1 (IL-1) Market by Application:

Arthritis and

Inflammatory Diseases

Table of Contents

