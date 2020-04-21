Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2027 | Genesis Manazil Steel Framing, Hadley Industries, Metek, MRI Steel Framing

A rise in construction activities across the globe is driving the growth of the light gauge steel framing market. Increasing the adoption of steel in the construction activities because of its low cost that fuels the growth of the light gauge steel framing market. Light gauge steel framing allows quick building and also provide greater space as compare to wood frame construction, thus raising the adoption of a light gauge steel frame that propels the growth of the market.

The rising number of commercial buildings, such as hotels, retail stores, medical centers, garages, and warehouses, are boosting the growth of the light gauge steel framing market. Light gauge steel framing is completed in less time as compared to wood or concrete as structural support. Additionally, technological advances have led to the development of light gauge steel framing with improved safety, strength, and stability; these factors are boosting the growth of the light gauge steel framing market. Increasing public construction projects in the developing nations such as India, Japan, China, Brazil, and others are expected to boost the growth of the light gauge steel framing market.

The “Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the light gauge steel framing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview light gauge steel framing market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. The global light gauge steel framing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading light gauge steel framing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the light gauge steel framing market.

The global light gauge steel framing market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as skeleton steel framing, wall bearing steel framing, long span steel framing. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global light gauge steel framing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The light gauge steel framing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting light gauge steel framing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the light gauge steel framing market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the light gauge steel framing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from light gauge steel framing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for light gauge steel framing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the light gauge steel framing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key light gauge steel framing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Aegis Metal Framing

– CRACO Manufacturing Inc.

– Emirates Building System

– FRAMECAD

– FrameTech Systems

– Genesis Manazil Steel Framing

– Hadley Industries PLC

– Metek Plc.

– MRI Steel Framing LLC

– Stowell Company, Inc.

