Liposuction Surgery Device Market: CAGR of 11%, Global Industry Analysis, Astonishing Growth, Trend By Leading Companies, Regional Outlook end of 2021

Recent report published by research nester titled “Global Liposuction Surgery Device Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021”delivers detailed overview of the global liposuction surgery device market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by technology, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global liposuction surgery device market is segmented into technology such as ultrasound-assisted liposuction, twin cannula-assisted liposuction, laser-assisted liposuction, power-assisted liposuction, suction-assisted liposuction, tumescent liposuction, RF-assisted liposuction, water-assisted liposuction and aspirator devices. Among these segments, laser-assisted liposuction segment is expected to occupy top position in overall liposuction surgery device market during the forecast period.

Rising preference for laser assisted liposuction is anticipated to foster the growth of laser assisted Liposuction Surgery Device Market. Further, benefits such as faster healing time, reduced bleeding and bruising are boosting the growth of the laser assisted liposuction segment.

Global liposuction surgery device market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global liposuction surgery device market is anticipated to garner USD 12,852 Million by the end of 2021. Factors such as increasing number of people who wants to remove excess fat from their body and rising disposable income are anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of liposuction surgery device market.

North America dominated the overall market of liposuction surgery device in 2016 and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Adequate awareness regarding liposuction and high number of obese people are some of the key factors fueling the growth of the liposuction surgery device market. Asia Pacific liposuction surgery device market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Rising disposable income of the population and increasing awareness about overweight diseases are anticipated to garner the growth of liposuction surgery device market in the Asia Pacific region.

Increasing Healthcare Awareness

Growing awareness about liposuction owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiac arrest and other diseases are expected to trigger the demand for liposuction surgery over the forecast period. Further, technological advancements coupled with reduction in the cost are anticipated to swell the growth of liposuction surgery device market in the upcoming years.

Rise in the Prevalence of Overweight and Obesity

Increasing number of adults with obesity is anticipated to drive the growth of the liposuction surgery device market during the forecast period. According to World Health Organization, more than 1.9 billion people were overweight in 2016, out of which, 650 million were obese. However, high cost of liposuction procedures and availability of other alternatives such as Cryolipolysis are some of the factors whcih are likely to inhibit the growth of the global liposuction surgery device market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global liposuction surgery device market which includes company profiling of Cynosure Inc., Solta Medical Inc., DEKA Laser Technologies, Syneron Medical, Allegran,Inc., Invasix Ltd, Alma Lasers, Erchonia Corporation, Genesis Biosystems and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global liposuction surgery device market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

