Live Cell Imaging Market Renowned Players are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., General Electric, Olympus Corporation, etc | 2027

The Live Cell Imaging Market report unfolds the current market landscape rationally on the basis of Product, Applications, and End-User, giving a broad view of the major market developments, key market initiatives, and ongoing market trends during the forecast period.

Rise in the number of cancer cases along with increase in the number of government funds for R&D activities are expected to be the driving factor in the market in the future years. Use of live cell imaging in the field of personalized medicine is expected to provide growth opportunities in the live cell imaging market during the forecast period.

Live cell imaging is the technique to study live cells with the help of images obtained from imaging systems such as high content screening systems and microscopes. This method is used by the scientists to obtain a better view of the cell’s biological function by studying the cellular dynamics. In recent years, live cell imaging technology has been widely accepted by various researchers to obtain a better knowledge regarding cell biology. Live cell imaging plays a crucial role in research fields such as neurology, immunology, microbiology and, genetics among others.

Key Players:

1.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. PerkinElmer Inc.

3. General Electric

4. Olympus Corporation

5. BioTek Instruments, Inc.

6. Molecular Devices, LLC.

7. CYTOSKELETON, INC.

8. Bruker

9. Nikon Instruments Inc.

10. Merck KGaA

The global Live Cell Imaging market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as equipment, kits & reagents, software and consumables. On the basis of technology, the global live cell imaging market is segmented into fluorescence recovery after photobleaching, fluorescence resonance energy transfer, high-content analysis, fluorescence in situ hybridization and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drug discovery, cell biology, developmental biology, stem cells and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global live cell imaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The live cell imaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting live cell imaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the live cell imaging market in these regions.

