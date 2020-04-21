Location-Based Services Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019to 2025

Global Location-Based Services Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Location-Based Services market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Location-Based Services market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Location-Based Services market report covers the key segments,

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global location-based services market are Google Inc.; Apple Inc.; Micello Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Microsoft Corporation; Zebra Technologies; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Ericsson; CommScope; IndoorAtlas Ltd. and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Global Location-Based Services Market: Regional Overview

Among the regional markets, North America is expected to be a large market for location-based services due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various location-based service providers in the region. The demand for location-based services in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices and developments in digital technologies in countries such as Japan, Germany, China, the U.K. and India.

The location-based services markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets in these regions.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Location Based Services Market Segments

Global Location Based Services Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Location Based Services Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Location Based Services Market

Global Location Based Services Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Location Based Services Market

Location Based Services Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Location Based Services Market

Global Location Based Services Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Location Based Services Market includes

North America Location Based Services Market US Canada

Latin America Location Based Services Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Location Based Services Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Location Based Services Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Location Based Services Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Location Based Services Market

China Location Based Services Market

Middle East and Africa Location Based Services Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

