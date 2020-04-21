MACHINE-TO-MACHINE (M2M) CONNECTIONS MARKET IS BOOMING WORLDWIDE | DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG (EUROPE), GEMALTO NV (EUROPE), TELIT (JAPAN), VERIZON DIGITAL MEDIA SERVICES AND MORE

Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.67billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.55% in the forecast period to 2026.

Key Market Competitors:

AT&T Intellectual Property (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), NXP Semiconductors (Europe), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Telenor Group (Europe), Intel Corporation (US), FANSTEL CORP (USA), Vodafone Group (UK). Murata Manufacturing Co. (Japan), Afero (usa), Deutsche Telekom AG (Europe), Gemalto NV (Europe), Telit (Japan), Verizon Digital Media Services (US).

Market Definition:

The Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connects machine to mobile- mobile to mobile and finally mobile to machines. Thus, it plays a very important role in different industries such as manufacturing, logistics, transportation and healthcare.

Market Drivers:

Rising M2M Connections among Various Industry Verticals, due to increasing M2M connections this act as a driver to the market.

Increasing Adoption of 4G/LTE Cellular Technologies and Rising Demand for Extended Network Coverage, this significant act as a market driver.

Market Restraints:

Lack of Standardization in Connectivity Protocols, due to lacking in connectivity protocols, this act as restraints to the market.

Inability to Leverage the Benefits of Mobility, this significant act as a restraints for the market.

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

