Machine Vision Systems Market Biggest Opportunity By 2027: Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A, FLIR Systems

The global machine vision systems market was valued at US$ 9.11 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 17.57 Bn by 2027.

Machine Vision Systems are considered the next generation intelligent systems that are mainly used in industrial applications for detection, measurement, identification, inspection, and other functions. Machine vision systems play an important role in the robotics sector and they are used to guide autonomous robots. To enhance productivity, industries such as automotive, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals need to focus on reducing labor-intensive processes and increasing accuracy; machine vision systems offer a great solution to overcome these concerns.

Machine vision systems perform complex and repetitive tasks with high accuracy and consistency in comparison to traditional systems. Machine vision systems consist of components such as image sensors, frame grabbers, processors, PLCs, and others, which are driven by a software package to execute user-defined applications. Machine vision systems are also employed in non-inspection applications such as guiding robots, pick and place the parts, dispensing liquids and many more. The machine vision components market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand in industries such as automation, robotics and non–manufacturing which includes intelligent transport systems, logistics and medical, exhibiting substantial market growth.

The key companies operating in the market include Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A, FLIR Systems, Inc., IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH, ISRA VISION AG, Keyence Corporation, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Omron Microscan Systems, Inc., and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, among others.

Machine vision systems have become an integral part of industrial automation to achieve higher precision and quality assurance. The intense need for high-quality product inspection is anticipated to foster the demand for machine vision systems and services globally. Increasing the requirement for high production output in the manufacturing industry is expected to remain a prominent driver for increased demand in machine vision technology. Industrial applications demand higher productivity and throughput to increase the efficiency of production units.

On the basis of type, the global machine vision systems market is bifurcated into smart machine vision systems, PC-based vision systems, and 3D machine vision systems. PC-based machine vision systems are faster than smart machine vision systems and also, PC-based vision systems are upgradable and can have comparatively many customizable and alternative parts and swap them. This versatility makes a PC-based vision system highly customizable since it can have newer or more application-specific hardware installed to specialize on a certain task or have its general range of functions expanded.

o The growth of the machine vision systems market in Europe is primarily attributed to the presence of highly developed economies and strong automotive sector in this region. The European region is one of the world’s largest producers of motor vehicles and automotive sector in also one of the largest private sector in terms of R&D investments. Being the hub for major automotive companies, machine vision systems are extensively used in this region. Germany is the major contributor to the growth of machine vision systems in the European region.

o Increasing adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for factory automation by various industries such as automotive, electronics & semiconductor, food & beverages, logistics, and pharmaceuticals is anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities for the growth of machine vision systems market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

o Presently, PC-based vision systems are the most widely used systems in the global machine vision systems market due to their high processing power and their ability to handle complex operations. In a multi-camera setup, the PC-based vision systems offer greater customizability, flexibility, and versatility in operations at a competitive price. Hence, PC-based vision systems are anticipated to drive the market growth of machine vision systems, especially in the complex and demanding applications.

